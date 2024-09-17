ABC Debate Moderator Linsey Davis in First Anchor Appearance Since Rigged Debate Ties Trump Assassination Attempt to “Baseless Rumors” About Immigrants Eating Pets

Kamala Harris’s sorority sister, Linsey Davis, made a return to the air, anchoring ABC’s World News Tonight on Sunday for the first time since moderating the rigged Presidential debate between President Trump and Kamala Harris.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as President Trump was golfing on the 5th hole with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. Officials later confirmed that the gunman, identified as 58-year-old Routh, targeted President Trump. However, it was unclear if the shots that were heard came from the gunman or the Secret Service shooting at the suspect before he was able to discharge his weapon.

This is the second attempt on President Trump’s life since July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Notably, both attempted assassinations occurred closely following a presidential debate.

After Trump administered a career-ending thrashing against Biden on the debate stage in the first presidential debate on June 27, 2024, he was nearly assassinated while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, about two weeks later on July 13. When this failed, Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election eight days later on July 21, leaving many questions.

On September 10, Trump faced off against Kamala Harris in a rigged debate and still overcame her, despite extreme bias, conflict of interest, and possible cheating from ABC moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir and the Harris campaign. Now, just five days later, as the debate is under heavy scrutiny and investigation by members of Congress, we have another attempt on President Trump’s life.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the leftist media didn’t waste any time, in a coordinated fashion, blaming Trump’s accurate rhetoric about savage immigrants eating cats, dogs, and other animals for the attempted assassination.

Linsey Davis continued to push this narrative, tying Trump’s rhetoric to the incident on Sunday.

But Ryan Routh wasn’t just some disgruntled leftist madman enticed by the media’s coverage of Trump and his statements or by the Democrats’ violence-inciting rhetoric. Routh was, in fact, an extreme leftist, discovered to have donated 19 times exclusively to Democrats since 2019 and had a Biden Harris bumper sticker on his truck.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Routh had previous contact with law enforcement with over 100 charges, including charges for possessing a weapon of mass destruction in 2002, affiliations with Ukraine’s international legion, where he alleges that he was working to move recruits for the war effort into Ukraine illegally from Pakistan and Iran, and wrote a book, where he urged Iran to assassinate President Trump in 2023. Routh also made several contacts with mainstream media outlets over the years.

How did another armed gunman get within killing distance from Trump, who is supposed to have heightened security after the July 13 incident in Butler, Pennsylvania?

In the clip below, Davis not so subtly pivots from the second Trump assassination attempt into alleged threats in Ohio "following the baseless rumors that Asian immigrants have been eating pets" in an effort to downplay the severity of the incident and blame Trump for the attempt on his life, which she further downplayed as a “threat against the former president.”

Is this just a distraction from the curiosity of the assassination attempts, or do these deranged people actually believe Trump's rhetoric is driving people to somehow sneak past his security and murder him?

WATCH: