REPORT: Would-Be Trump Shooter Ryan Routh Donated Exclusively to Democrats Since 2019

Newly uncovered information about Ryan Routh, the man who planned to shoot President Trump on Sunday at his West Palm Beach golf resort, shows that he’s a long-time Democrat and has donated to several Democratic candidates, the New York Post reports.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as President Trump was golfing on the 5th hole with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. It was unclear if the shots that were heard came from the gunman or the Secret Service shooting at the suspect before he was able to discharge his scoped AK-47.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, per the New York Times, Routh had ties to Ukraine as a member of the International Legion, created by Ukraine for allied foreign fighters to join the war effort. Also tied to this cause is nutbag MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance, who once called for ISIS to bomb the Trump Tower in Istanbul.

In an interview with the New York Times, Routh detailed plans to smuggle recruits for the war effort into Ukraine illegally from Pakistan and Iran, using phony passports from Pakistan.

This begs the question: what ties does this deranged Trump-hating leftist have to the CIA?

Over a six-month period between September 2019 and March 2020 primary season, Routh donated dollar amounts ranging from $1 to $25 19 times, amounting to over $140.

