BREAKING: Trump Would-Be Assassin Identified: Ryan Wesley Routh – Police Release Photos of Sniper Nest Outside Trump Golf Club

Trump’s would-be assassin has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58.

Routh is obsessed with Ukraine and repeatedly claimed he was traveling to Ukraine and was willing to die fighting for them.

@zelensky_official I am an American coming to fight with you in Ukraine; I am flying into Krakow and will take any transport to Kyiv to meet you and fight to the death. We must get every civilian in the world to come and join the fight; I will be the example. Attack moscow now — Ryan Routh (@RyanRouth) March 14, 2022

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

It is unclear if Routh was able to fire his weapon (AK-47 with a scope) or if the Secret Service shot at him first after they identified him as a threat.

Officials have confirmed that the gunman, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, targeted President Trump.

The FBI is calling Sunday’s shooting an attempted assassination.

BREAKING: Fox News reports the Trump attacker has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh pic.twitter.com/Ixy5yukasc — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 15, 2024

Police also released photos of the sniper’s nest next to Trump’s golf course.

Ryan Wesley Routh left behind a Go-Pro, an AK-47 and two backpacks on the perimeter of Trump’s golf club.

Here’s what we know so far:

Ryan Wesley Routh pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before Secret Service agents fired at him.

Law enforcement said the gunman was about 300 to 500 yards away from Trump. He was hiding in the shrubbery when he pointed his rifle with a scope through the fence.

According to law enforcement, Secret Service agents were one to two holes ahead of Trump when they spotted the muzzle of the rifle.

According to reporters for The AP, there are several areas around the perimeter of Trump’s golf course where golfers are visible from the fence line.

It appears the would-be assassin exploited a vulnerable part of the property’s perimeter.

Ryan Wesley Routh ran out of the bushes and escaped in a black vehicle but he was arrested in Martin County.

Law enforcement said charges against Ryan Wesley Routh are pending.