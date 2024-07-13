BREAKING: ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION AT TRUMP RALLY, TRUMP RUSHED OFF STAGE – WATCH LIVE UPDATES (VIDEO)

DEVELOPING…

President Trump ducked for cover, and the Secret Service jumped on top of him after gunshots were heard at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The gunshots were heard at approximately 6:10 pm.

It appears Trump just survived an assassination attempt. However, he was hit by a bullet.

 

Despite this, Trump told the Secret Service, “wait, wait” before sticking his fist in the air and receiving an enormous applause from attendees:

Fox’s Chad Pergram said on X,

From Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) who was in the front row at the rally near Trump with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick at the rally.  Meuser says he heard 8-10 shots. Says it appears mulitple people in the crowd may have been hit and were down.  Says that it sounded like a .22 or a small caliber weapon.

Secret Service statement:

MORE:

Recall in 2016, an illegal immigrant attempted to kill Trump at a rally in Las Vegas.

UPDATE=> ILLEGAL ALIEN ARRESTED – Overstayed Visa – Tried to KILL DONALD TRUMP at Vegas Rally (VIDEO)

We ask that you pray for the leader of our country.

Tune in live below:

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

