BREAKING: ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION AT TRUMP RALLY, TRUMP RUSHED OFF STAGE – WATCH LIVE UPDATES (VIDEO)

DEVELOPING…

President Trump ducked for cover, and the Secret Service jumped on top of him after gunshots were heard at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The gunshots were heard at approximately 6:10 pm.

It appears Trump just survived an assassination attempt. However, he was hit by a bullet.

Despite this, Trump told the Secret Service, “wait, wait” before sticking his fist in the air and receiving an enormous applause from attendees:

BREAKING It appears that someone has shot at Trump or in his direction. Secret Service tells him to get down. pic.twitter.com/rDb0aVRSl2 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 13, 2024

Fox’s Chad Pergram said on X,

From Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) who was in the front row at the rally near Trump with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick at the rally. Meuser says he heard 8-10 shots. Says it appears mulitple people in the crowd may have been hit and were down. Says that it sounded like a .22 or a small caliber weapon.

From Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) who was in the front row at the rally near Trump with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick at the rally. Meuser says he heard 8-10 shots. Says it appears mulitple people in the crowd may have been hit and were… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2024

Secret Service statement:

USSS: An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2024

MORE:

Recall in 2016, an illegal immigrant attempted to kill Trump at a rally in Las Vegas.

We ask that you pray for the leader of our country.

Tune in live below: