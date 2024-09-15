Breaking: Trump Reported Safe After Gun Shots Fired in His Vicinity at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach

The Trump campaign issued a short statement Sunday afternoon saying Trump was safe after gun shots were fired in his vicinity. The statement did not disclose Trump’s location. (Statement by the Secret Service added to end of article)



Update: The New York Post reports shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, and that Trump was not a target (excerpt):

The Secret Service is responding to a shooting near Donald Trump as he left his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to law enforcement sources. …Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump, the sources said.

Natalie Winters with Steve Bannon’s War Room reports via X twitter a much more serious incident: “Shots were just fired at Trump international golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump was there golfing. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes and the suspect fled over a nearby wall, per a source in Florida law enforcement….Per my source, the suspect has been arrested in Martin County. White male.”

“BREAKING: Trump placed in a hard room for protection after shots rang out at his West Palm Beach golf course per FL law enforcement source.”

Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 in which he was miraculously only hit in the ear while one nearby supporter was killed and two wounded.

Trump campaign statement:

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time.” – Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director

Statement by the Secret Service:

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe. @pbso (sic: @PBSO_fsrp) will have more details soon.”

Associated Press: ” No injuries were reported after gunshots near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, sheriff’s spokesperson says…It was not immediately clear whether the reported shots were targeted at the GOP presidential nominee. A law enforcement official said officials were trying to determine if the shots were fired near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course or on the grounds.”