WOW! Check Out The Bumper Sticker On Back of Would-Be-Trump Assassin Ryan Wesley Routh’s Truck!

Yesterday afternoon, as President Trump was playing the 5th hole on his golf course in West Palm Beach, FL, he was tackled by US Secret Service agents who were protecting him from the alleged would-be-assassin Ryan Wesley Routh.

It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to get out ahead of the intelligence agencies and the big tech censorship machine who quickly removed any trace of the incredible history of Ryan Wesley Routh, a Democrat donor and, according to the bumper sticker on his vehicle, a Biden-Harris supporter.

Donald Trump Jr. shared the image of the would-be assassin’s truck parked in front of his home with the caption:

That’s an Interesting bumper sticker on Ryan Wesley Routh’s truck.

That’s an Interesting bumper sticker on Ryan Wesley Routh’s truck. pic.twitter.com/BBnJgIvq5X — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2024

Here’s a close-up shot of the bumper sticker:

Ryan Wesley Routh pleaded with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden to visit the innocent men who were shot by the first would-be-assassin in a post on X. In his tweet, he asked Kamala to “show the world what compassion and humanity is all about,” by attending the funeral of the fireman who was murdered by Thomas Crooks. He also included his phone number in the tweet.

He wrote:

@KamalaHarris You and Biden should visit the injured people in the hospital from the Trump rally and attend

the funeral of the murdered fireman. Trump will never do anything for them…show the world what compassion and

humanity is all about.

According to the New York Post– The Hawaii man suspected in former President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt on Sunday is a long-time Democrat, donating exclusively to the party’s candidates 19 times since 2019, records show.

Between September 2019 and March 2020, Ryan Routh contributed more than $140 on the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show.

The filings indicate he lived in Kaaawa, Hawaii, at the time of the donations. The records indicate that he was “not employed.”

While the money went to ActBlue, it was earmarked for individual 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates including former Rep. Beto O’Rourk (D-Texas), Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (R-Mass.)