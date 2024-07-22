Did We Just Witness a Coup? Joe Biden Resigns from ’24 Race with Tweet on X, That Was Not Posted on Official Letterhead, and His Signature Is Being Questioned?

Joe Biden dropped from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday in a post on Twitter ‘X.’

His handlers posted the tweet for Joe.

The Biden White House staff later came out and said they found out about this important announcement a minute after it was posted on X.

“None of Us Understand What’s Happening” – Biden Campaign Staffers Blindsided by 2024 Announcement, Learned About it on X/Twitter

What is also odd is that the announcement was not written on official letterhead.

And, internet sleuths noticed that the signature did not appear to be Joe Biden's signature.

There are several more questions behind this sudden weekend announcement.
Via Kyle Becker.

Biden's Chief of Staff managed the communications yesterday.

We still have not seen Joe Biden.

For years Democrats attempted a coup on Donald Trump based on complete garbage. It did not work.

But on Sunday the Democrat elites apparently were successful in their coup against President Trump.

It was a coup.

Blake Masters.

David Sachs.

Mike Cernovich. Does Old Joe even know he resigned from the race?

So where is Old Joe?

