Did We Just Witness a Coup? Joe Biden Resigns from ’24 Race with Tweet on X, That Was Not Posted on Official Letterhead, and His Signature Is Being Questioned?

Joe Biden dropped from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday in a post on Twitter ‘X.’

His handlers posted the tweet for Joe.

The Biden White House staff later came out and said they found out about this important announcement a minute after it was posted on X.

What is also odd is that the announcement was not written on official letterhead.

And, internet sleuths noticed that the signature did not appear to be Joe Biden's signature.

There are several more questions behind this sudden weekend announcement.

Via Kyle Becker.

Let's recap this historic day: • Joe Biden suddenly *RESIGNS* via @X

• White House staff find out ONE MINUTE later

• Joe Biden "resignation" letter not on official letterhead

• Biden "signature" suspect (underlined?)

• Steve Richetti helped write letter

• Jill Biden… pic.twitter.com/4ySTXj619L — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 22, 2024

Biden's Chief of Staff managed the communications yesterday.

What is going on? https://t.co/tdBIjOjRso — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) July 22, 2024

We still have not seen Joe Biden.

For years Democrats attempted a coup on Donald Trump based on complete garbage. It did not work.

But on Sunday the Democrat elites apparently were successful in their coup against President Trump.

It was a coup.

Blake Masters.

The Democrats hate democracy and this was obviously a coup pic.twitter.com/O6IxuzjRaD — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) July 22, 2024

David Sachs.

It’s been over 10 hours since Biden signed the letter. He should have been heard from. If he’s too sick, then he was also too sick to sign away his presidency. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 22, 2024

Mike Cernovich. Does Old Joe even know he resigned from the race?

It’s well within the realm of possibility, and indeed is more likely than not to be the case, that Joe Biden has no idea he resigned until a staffer posted the letter. There’s a reason he didn’t make the announcement via a press conference. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 21, 2024

So where is Old Joe?