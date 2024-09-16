JUST-IN: Is Trump’s Would be Assassin Ryan Routh an Associate of MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance With Ukrainian Ties Mentioned in NY Times Article?

A New York Times report was discovered on Sunday mentioning Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, who was caught targeting Trump, armed with a scoped AK-47 rifle in West Palm Beach before shots were fired by the Secret Service.

The New York Times was actually in contact with and interviewed Routh for their article.

In an oddly coincidental Truth Social post, just hours before the attempted shooting, Trump said, “THE FAILING NEW YORK TIMES IS A TRUE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!”

The article from the Times ties the would-be shooter to nutbag MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance, who once called for ISIS to bomb the Trump Tower in Istanbul.

In 2022, when war broke out in Ukraine, Nance traveled to Ukraine and claimed he had joined the fighting against Russia.

The New York Times editorial, titled “Stolen Valor: The U.S. Volunteers in Ukraine Who Lie, Waste and Bicker,” references the International Legion created by Ukraine for allied foreign fighters to join the war effort, which both Routh and Nance were part of.

Routh is mentioned twice in the article. He alleges that he had planned to move recruits for the war effort into Ukraine illegally from Pakistan and Iran. New York Times excerpt:

With Legion growth stalling, Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, N.C., is seeking recruits from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. Mr. Routh, who spent several months in Ukraine last year, said he planned to move them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens had expressed interest. “We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it’s such a corrupt country,” he said in an interview from Washington. It is not clear whether he has succeeded, but one former Afghan soldier said he had been contacted and was interested in fighting if it meant leaving Iran, where he was living illegally.

Nance was mentioned 12 times and reportedly used his intelligence background to relay information to Ukrainian counterintelligence. From NYT:

Malcolm Nance, a former Navy cryptologist and MSNBC commentator, arrived in Ukraine last year and made a plan to bring order and discipline to the Legion. Instead, he became enmeshed in the chaos.

Raheem Kassam first posted the report linking the two, commenting, “Birds of a feather.”

“An associate of Malcolm Nance tried to kill President Trump,” responded Jack Posobiec.

An associate of Malcolm Nance tried to kill President Trump https://t.co/d0BsKqX2Ow — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 15, 2024

This begs the question: was the CIA or a foreign government involved in his assassination attempt?

More information from Routh’s social media accounts shows him in Washington, DC, and Kyiv, and in one strangely worded 2020 tweet, he calls Trump “retarded.”

BREAKING. Alleged Trump golf course attacker has been identified as Ryan Routh. The suspect was found hiding in the bushes, armed with an AK-47 equipped with a scope, carrying two backpacks, and wearing a GoPro, according to law enforcement sources. Secret Service agents,… pic.twitter.com/g9u5y9fYxx — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 15, 2024



Additionally, Charlie Kirk posted screenshots from Routh’s X account, where he posted bizzarre tweets attempting to rally support and produce a song for Ukraine in late 2023 and early 2024 and stated that he was “in Ukraine for eight months.”

Routh’s tweets can be read below:

January 6, 2024: @OfficialSting We desperately need increased support for Ukraine and I am saddened we do not have an English song. I have lyrics for We Are One- and need your help producing it please 18984648342 [email protected] please help me January 4, 2024: @BrunoMars I live in hawaii and was in Ukraine for 8 months and need help producing a tribute song for Ukraine. I have all lyrics and some music. 8084648342 [email protected] Ukraine needs support. December 28, 2023: @davematthewsbnd we need an emotional tribute song for Ukraine as support stalls. I have lyrics and music to We Are One to rally global support. Please help me. 18084648342 [email protected] l live near Jack Johnson and I am sure he will help. Please December 28, 2023: @jackjohnson my son Adam works at Ace in Haliewa and sees you. I need your help with a tribute song for Ukraine called We Are One to be an emotional song to rally support. Help me. 18084648342 [email protected] It could be powerful. Let’s just try. December 24, 2023: @USAmbKyiv You have been working with my partner Volodymyr on the Afghan Soldier project. He claims that he provided all the docs you requested but claims it stalled. We sent 100 files to GUR and have 1000. Please help me. 18084648342 [email protected] October 22, 2023: @bono Please create a tribute song for Ukraine. I tried in ukraine and was there May 9th when you were there. I have lyrics. “WE ARE ONE” please help me. 18084648342 [email protected] We must promote Peace. October 22, 2023: @U2 Bono we should produce a tribute song for Ukraine to unite and bring g support and promote peace in mideast. I have lyrics. Please help me. 18084648342 [email protected]

This is a developing story…