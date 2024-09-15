JUST-IN: Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) to Formally Investigate Harris Campaign and ABC for Debate Rigging

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) suggested on Friday that a Senate Investigation into ABC News and Kamala Harris’ campaign for suspected collusion in last Tuesday’s rigged presidential debate has begun.

It is suspected that Kamala knew the questions in advance due to her out-of-the-ordinary, well-prepared responses.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, ABC denied that Kamala Harris was given the debate questions in advance amid calls for an internal investigation into the network for debate rigging.

This denial from ABC came after Former Clinton advisor Mark Penn called for a third party to perform an internal investigation into ABC News. "I think a review of all their internal texts and emails really should be done by an independent party to find out to what extent they were planning on, in effect, you know, fact-checking just one candidate and in effect, rigging the outcome of this debate," said Penn on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

Going into the debate, there was concern about Harris’ friendship with a Disney executive who oversees the ABC News division. It was later discovered that Kamala Harris and Linsey Davis are sorority sisters in the influential Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a conflict of interest that was not disclosed prior to the debate. AKA formed a PAC in August after Harris became the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

Linsey Davis also revealed in a post-debate interview that she schemed with debate her co-moderator, David Muir, and ABC to protect Kamala Harris with their one-sided mid-debate fact checks.

It was three against one. They fact-checked Trump at every turn, and they ignored all of Kamala Harris’s lies. Kamala Harris told over two dozen lies and dodged questions, but the moderators did not fact-check her.

In an X post on Friday, Senator Roger Marshall announced, "I will be sending a letter to @ABC and the Harris Campaign demanding all correspondence, records, and potential coordination between the two parties ahead of Tuesday’s presidential debate."

This is a developing story...