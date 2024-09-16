Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Wrote in Book, “You Are Free to Assassinate Trump”

In his self-published book, would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh urged Iran to assassinate President Trump.

Routh, in his book “Ukraine’s Unwinnable War,” encouraged Iran to assassinate Trump and wrote, “You are free to assassinate Trump.”

Throughout his book, Routh refers to the 45th President as a “fool” and “buffoon.”

The would-be assassin also described Trump’s move to leave the Iran nuclear deal as a “tremendous blunder.”

Ryan Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump — even urging Iran to kill him. “You are free to assassinate Trump,” Routh wrote of Iran in an apparently self-published book in 2023, “Ukraine’s Unwinnable War,” which described the former president as a “fool” and “buffoon” for both the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots and the “tremendous blunder” of leaving the Iran nuclear deal. Routh wrote that he once voted for Trump and must take part of the blame for the “child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless.” Routh, 58, was arrested Sunday after authorities say he stalked the GOP presidential nominee as he golfed in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a AK-47-style rifle in an apparent assassination attempt thwarted by the Secret Service.

Routh, a staunch supporter of Ukraine’s war efforts, had a history of donating to Democratic campaigns and had a Biden-Harris sticker on his pick-up truck.

