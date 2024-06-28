WATCH LIVE NOW: First 2024 Presidential Debate – The Future of America at Stake – Debate Starts at 9 PM ET

The CNN Presidential Debate, scheduled for June 27, 2024, will be a 90-minute event starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time at CNN’s new Atlanta location.

The debate will be hosted by Trump-haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate is totally rigged.

The debate will feature two commercial breaks during the 90-minute broadcast. However, campaign staff will be prohibited from interacting with their respective candidates during these intermissions.

There will be no opening statements, but each candidate will deliver a two-minute closing statement, with Biden going first and Trump last.

The debate will follow a structured Q&A format: two-minute initial responses, one-minute rebuttals, and additional time at moderators’ discretion, with visual cues for time management.

Microphones will be muted when it’s not a candidate’s turn to speak. Both candidates will stand at identical lecterns, with Trump on the left side of viewers’ screens.

Notably, there will be no studio audience, a decision reportedly influenced by the Biden campaign. Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will enforce rules and maintain order. Candidates will be provided with a pen, notepad, and water, but no props or notes are allowed.

According to Real Clear Investigations reporter Paul Sperry, the White House press corps is being forced to watch feed of the CNN presidential debate Thursday night from a building across the street because they believe there may be a “medical emergency” involving one of the presidential candidate (Joe Biden).

“White House press corps has petitioned CNN to open up the debate studio to reporters, who for now have to watch a feed from a building across the street, b/c they believe there may be a “medical emergency” involving one of the prez candidates requiring on-scene coverage,” Paul Sperry said.

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) says it’s “deeply concerned” that CNN “has rejected our repeated requests to include the White House travel pool inside the studio.”

“The pool is there for the “what ifs?” in a world where the unexpected does happen,” said WHCA’s president Kelly O’Donnell.

Former President Donald Trump has said that the upcoming CNN debate “Could be the most boring or it could be quite exciting, who knows?”

“There’s two [of] us and two of them — it’s like death,” Trump said, referencing that there will only be the two moderators and two candidates without an audience. “This could be the most boring or it could be quite exciting, who knows?” Trump said during his rally in Philadelphia on Saturday.

