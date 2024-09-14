A Chris Rufo Investigation: SHOCK VIDEO!… Migrants Caught Killing and Grilling Cats in Dayton, Ohio

It’s not just Springfield, Ohio where the migrants are eating cats – Add Dayton, Ohio to the list.

To the horror of millions of Americans, last week we learned that the Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating cats.

A shocking Facebook post from a local Springfield community group sparked alarm after a resident shared a disturbing exchange with her neighbor regarding the safety of pets and local wildlife.

The post, shared by a concerned resident, began with a stark warning: “Warning to all about our beloved pets & those around us!!!”

The resident recounted a disturbing exchange with her neighbor, who revealed that her daughter’s friend had tragically lost her pet cat. The concerned pet owner had searched tirelessly, checking online lost pet pages, local animal shelters, and asking neighbors if they had seen her missing feline.

However, the search ended in horror. According to the neighbor, one day, after returning home from work, she spotted her lost cat in a neighboring yard.

The disturbing detail? The resident said the cat was reportedly hanging from a tree branch, allegedly being carved for consumption. The residents of the home in question were identified as a Haitian family.

This was not an isolated incident, several Haitians on social media admitted that dog and cat is regularly eaten in their home country.

YouTuber Tyler Oliveira traveled to Springfield, Ohio and found reports of Haitians eating ducks, geese, and cats.

On Tuesday, President Trump was fake fact-checked by ABC’s David Muir during the presidential debate for pointing out the crisis in Springfield, Ohio, where Joe and Kamala flew in 20,000 Haitians into a community of 60,000 Americans. This is part of what can only be described at the Democrat plan to destroy the America as we know it.

Now, investigative reporter Chris Rufo released an explosive report on Saturday with video of migrants killing and grilling cats in Dayton, Ohio.

EXCLUSIVE: We have discovered that migrants are, in fact, eating cats in Ohio. We have verified, with multiple witnesses and visual cross-references, that African migrants in Dayton, the next city over from Springfield, barbecued these cats last summer.https://t.co/8QveTJy4Vp pic.twitter.com/PxuJQ7fJc9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2024

Here is the shock video of the poor cats being grilled by migrants.

Chris Rufo reported:

Our investigation begins in a run-down neighborhood of Dayton, Ohio, the closest major city to Springfield, about a half-hour’s drive away. We identified a social media post, dated August 25, 2023, with a short video depicting what appear to be two skinned cats on top of a blue barbeque. “Yoooo the Africans wildn on Parkwood,” reads the text, referring to Parkwood Drive. The video then pans down to two live cats walking across the grass in front of a run-down fence, with a voice on the video warning: “There go a cat right there. His ass better get missin’, man. Look like his homies on the grill!” We spoke with the author of the video, who asked to remain anonymous but confirmed its time, location, and authenticity. He told us that he was picking up his son last summer, when he noticed the unusual situation. “It was some Africans that stay right next door to my kid’s mother,” he said. “This African dude next door had the damn cat on the grill.” We then identified the home by matching it to the visuals in the video and cross-referencing them with the eyewitness. When we knocked on the door of the first unit, a family answered, telling us they were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and that all of the surrounding units were occupied by other African migrants. One of the residents told us that her former neighbors, also from Africa, had lived in the adjacent unit until last month. They had a blue grill and the father would find meat in the neighborhood. “Her dad was going to find meat,” she said. “Her dad was going, holding a knife.” The current residents also showed us a blue grill of the same make and model as in the video, which the former neighbors had abandoned after they moved out. There were at least ten cats wandering around the complex and another resident complained that they were breeding on the property.

Read the rest here.

This is what is happening across the US today thanks to Kamala’s open borders crisis.

So when will David Muir make his apology for lying to the American public about the disgusting eating habits of Kamala’s migrants?