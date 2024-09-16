Trump Would-Be Assassin Ryan Wesley Routh Has Over 100 Criminal Charges, Was Arrested for Possessing a Weapon of Mass Destruction in 2002 — Yet Only Received Probation

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspected gunman behind the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, was previously charged in 2002 for possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Roth is a construction worker and a registered Democrat.

This is according to North Carolina Department of Adult Correction records, which show that despite the severity of his crime, Routh received a mere slap on the wrist — probation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, “A weapon of mass destruction is a nuclear, radiological, chemical, biological, or other device that is intended to harm a large number of people.”

Former FBI agent and justice contributor for NewsNation Jennifer Coffindaffer weighed in on the implications of such a charge.

“Essentially, it’s a weapon that can be used to cause a lot of damage to any sort of infrastructure or a large population,” she said. “That can be radiological, that could be chemical, that could be nuclear, that could be explosive. We don’t know the exact details, but this is a very serious charge.”

Routh has a huge wrap sheet.

According to NBC News, “Court records show more than 100 criminal counts have been filed against Ryan Routh in North Carolina, most in Guilford County, which underlies Greensboro. The exact outcome of each case was not immediately clear Sunday.”

He has been convicted on multiple charges, including driving with a revoked license, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, hit-and-run.

On Sunday, the danger Routh posed to the public and to Trump became abundantly clear. The suspected gunman attempted to push the muzzle of an AK-style rifle through the perimeter fence at Trump International Golf Club while Trump was playing a round of golf.

A U.S. Secret Service agent opened fire on Routh before he could carry out his plot. Fortunately, no one was injured, and Routh fled the scene, leaving behind a Go-Pro camera, an assault rifle, and two backpacks. Authorities believe these items suggest Routh had carefully planned the attack.

This is the same individual who was coordinating with foreign soldiers, specifically Afghans, to fight against Russia.

He was also caught on camera trying to recruit revolutionaries aimed at “taking this whole system down.”

How could someone convicted of possessing a weapon of mass destruction roam freely? Shouldn’t individuals with histories of violent crime and possession of such dangerous weapons face more stringent supervision?