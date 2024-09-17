NBC’s Lester Holt Blames Trump Assassination Attempt on “Baseless Claims About Haitian Immigrants” Who Are Eating People’s Pets (VIDEO)

NBC host Lester Holt reacted last night to the assassination attempt on President Trump, blaming Trump for the effort by a disturbed leftist Trump-hater and seemingly implying Trump deserves to be shot for his rhetoric about Haitian immigrants.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as President Trump was golfing on the 5th hole with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. Officials later confirmed that the gunman, identified as 58-year-old Routh, targeted President Trump. However, it was unclear if the shots that were heard came from the gunman or the Secret Service shooting at the suspect before he was able to discharge his weapon.

Trump has recently spoken about Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio. This is actually happening, too, and not just in Springfield! The Gateway Pundit recently reported that investigative reporter Chris Rufo released an explosive report on Saturday with video of migrants killing and grilling cats in Dayton, Ohio.

Immediately following, on Sunday’s episode of NBC’s Nightly News, Holt wasted no time in justifying the would-be shooter’s actions, implying that Trump’s “increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail” is to blame. While saying this, NBC aired a background, which read, “NEW THREATS IN SPRINGFIELD, OHIO.”

Holt: Today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail, itself. Mr. Trump and his running mate JD Vance continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio…

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk posted the video on X, commenting, “Lester Holt is saying Trump deserved to die. That’s what this is.”

Similarly, as The Gateway Pundit reported, MSNBC host Alex Witt blamed Trump, questioning whether he and his campaign needed to “tone down their rhetoric” and “violence” after the second assassination attempt in two months. Witt’s guest, Elise Jordan, agreed and said we were “back to where we started” with Trump’s rhetoric before he was nearly murdered the first time.

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who claims to be a Republican but spoke at the DNC, also said that Trump pointing out that Haitans are eating people's pets is to blame for the attempts on his life.

These people are deranged.

Meanwhile, the leftist mainstream media refuses to mention the fierce and violence-inciting rhetoric from Democrats prior to the assassination attempt.

For example, hours before Secret Service stopped the gunman, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said that Donald Trump and the MAGA movement are "a threat to us domestically." On MSNBC, the night before the incident, Dr. Jacqui Lewis, a guest on MSNBC, said Trump is "exactly like Mussolini, exactly like Hitler." She concluded, "He is that guy."

In fact, the left has spent the last eight years calling for violence and the assassination of Trump.

