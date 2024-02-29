Closing Arguments in Fani Willis Disqualification and Case Dismissal Hearing Set for FRIDAY

Judge Scott McAfee is set to hear closing arguments on Friday in the case to disqualify Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for having an improper relationship with her appointee as the special prosecutor against Trump and 18 co-defendants in the Georgia RICO indictment and financially benefitting from said relationship.

This hearing also aims to dismiss the indictment completely.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Earlier this month, Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were subpoenaed to testify at an evidentiary hearing thanks to a lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Judge Scott McAfee previously said Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively on the explosive testimony in the previous hearings by Nathan Wade, Fani Willis, and Fani’s ex-Black Panther daddy.

Nathan Wade testified under oath earlier this month that he paid for all the vacations he took with Fani Willis with his business card – and Fani Willis reimbursed him in CASH for expenses.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on bank statements showing numerous vacation expenses for Fani Willis and himself that he was apparently reimbursed for, including hotels, air travel, flowers, Ubers, and car rentals, as well as $3,172.20 on a cruise suggested she benefitted financially and stole from taxpayers to pay for lavish vacations.

Wade and Willis both testified earlier this month that they started a relationship AFTER he was appointed to lead the Trump election interference case. The two also claimed that they met at Willis’s home no more than ten times, but according to geo-tracking data, Wade likely visited Willis’s home 35 TIMES.

It was also discovered that Wade and Willis exchanged over 2,000 voice calls and almost 12,000 text messages in the 11 months of January to November 2021 before Nathan Wade was hired.

Robin Yearti, who worked in Fani Willis’s office, testified that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis was DA and assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump. They likely perjured themselves in court — a felony!

Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney and former law partner, Terrence Bradley, was back on the stand on Tuesday after previously refusing to answer questions and hiding behind attorney-client privilege. However, Judge Scott McAfee ruled he was not protected by attorney-client privilege and ordered him to testify Tuesday morning.

Watch a replay of Bradley’s full testimony earlier here.

Throughout yesterday’s hearing, Bradley ducked questions from attorneys for Trump and Trump’s co-defendants about when Fani Willis and Nathan Wade’s relationship started. He did not answer the questions, claiming he didn’t know or could not recall any details.

He was sweating bullets on the witness stand as he was grilled with questions he claimed he could not answer.

According to messages he exchanged with Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, Wade previously told her that the relationship started long before Fani Willis hired Wade but that they would deny the truth!

It was further revealed that Bradley told Merchant that the two had sex at Fani Willis’ private law office sometime before she even took office and that Nathan Wade even had a garage door opener to Fani Willis’ home.

Even the far-left hacks at NBC know how damning these messages and Bradley’s refusal to answer were for Fani Willis’s side in the disqualification hearing.

Judge Scott McAfee is expected to make a decision after the hearing and closing arguments on Friday.

Mcafee is a recently appointed Fulton County Superior Court judge who previously served under Fani Willis at the District Attorney’s office. Hopefully, he makes the correct and just decision and disqualifies his former employer and corrupt District Attorney, Fani Willis, from her sloppy political witchhunt against President Trump. He should also have Fani Willis and Nathan Wade jailed for lying to the court.

ABC News reports,

Judge Scott McAfee said that he plans to hear arguments from the parties on Friday about the case for Willis’ disqualification so he can try to make a ruling. “At this point, I need to start hearing the arguments and the law and what we’ve heard so far. If I think I’m able to reach a ruling based on that, I will,” McAfee said. He added that the parties could push to continue presenting evidence if needed. “The intention is that we’re still sticking with the argument,” McAfee said. “But the parties are free to address some of these issues that have been brought up, post-hearing, if they’d like to.”

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on this bombshell Motion to Disqualify Fani Willis and the fate of the Georgia indictment against Trump and 18 co-defendants.