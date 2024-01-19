BREAKING: Nathan Wade’s Estranged Wife Jocelyn Wade UNLEASHES on Fani Willis in Court Filing – AND PRODUCES THE RECEIPTS – BANK STATEMENTS INCLUDED

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is in hot water with her paramour Nathan Wade’s estranged wife, Jocelyn Wade.

The Georgia RICO case against Trump might go off the rails because of Fani Willis’ ‘improper’ relationship with and *financially benefitted* from a top Trump prosecutor she hired.

As previously reported, Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Last week it was reported Fani Willis had been subpoenaed to testify in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to go after former President Donald Trump and his associates.

According to a court filing obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Willis was served a subpoena at her Atlanta office for her testimony in the divorce case of Nathan Wade and his wife, Joycelyn Wade.

An attorney for Fani Willis immediately filed a motion to quash the subpoena and accused Jocelyn Wade of “interfering” with her RICO case against Trump.

On Friday, Jocelyn Wade’s legal counsel filed a response to Fani Willis’ request for a protective order – and Jocelyn Wade produced the receipts!

Jocelyn Wade unleashed on Fani Willis.

“The arguments asserted by Ms. Wills are disingenuous, specious, and her claimed basis for same fails as a matter of law. Upon information and belief, Ms. Wills has information and knowledge directly relevant to alleged conduct of the Plaintiff that would be considered by the Court asto equitable division of the marital estate, dissipation of marital assets, and spousal support.” Jocelyn Wade’s attorneys stated in a court filing reviewed by this reporter.

“Furthermore, Ms. Wilis’s implied threat to pursue charges against Defendant and her counsel, based on inconvenient facts from her personal life that are directly relevant to the ongoing divorce proceedings in the above-styled action, is an affront to the integrity of her office,” Jocelyn Wade’s attorneys wrote.

“If non-party, Ms. Willis, seeks protection, it appears that the one she needs protection from is herself,” the filing read.

Below are screenshots of Nathan Wade’s Capital One credit card statements provided by Jocelyn Wade in the court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Nathan Wade spent money on Fani Willis by buying her flowers, and paying for hotels, air travel, a cruise, and Ubers.

The bank statements prove Nathan Wade bought Fani Willis flights to Miami and San Francisco.



Exhibit A reveals Nathan Wade’s expenses on hotel, air travel, flowers for Fani Willis; April to May 2023



flights, Ubers and car rentals; December 2022 to January 2023



Ubers, hotel, and $3,172.20 on a cruise; October 2022 to November 2022



American Airlines flight purchased in Fani Willis’ name

There will be a hearing as early as February to look into Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade.