Fani Willis Testimony Goes Off the Rails as She Talks Piles of Cash, Taste for Grey Goose Vodka, Daddy’s Advice on Men (VIDEO)

An evidentiary hearing about alleged misconduct by Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was underway on Thursday as the judge weighs whether Willis should be disqualified from the Trump RICO case.

Fani Willis took the witness stand on Thursday, and she was hostile, arrogant, and defiant!

According to a motion filed by Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Trump’s RICO co-defendant, Michael Roman, filed an explosive supplemental reply to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and accused her of lying to the court about her affair with the top Trump prosecutor she appointed.

Willis’ paramour, Nathan Wade, took the stand and testified under oath that he paid for all the vacations he took with Fani Willis with his business card – and Fani Willis reimbursed him in CASH for expenses.

Nathan Wade squirmed and sweat as Michael Roman’s lawyer grilled him about his sexual relationship with Fani Willis.

At one point Wade was forced to admit he may have provided a false answer to an interrogatory (in a civil proceeding about his divorce case) about ‘entertaining’ Fani Willis while he was still married to his wife Jocelyn Wade.





Willis rambled on and on about her relationship with Nathan Wade under cross-examination by Michael Roman’s attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

The hearing went off the rails when Fani Willis just wouldn’t shut up and went on and on about her taste for Grey Goose vodka, her habit of stashing piles of cash in her home and taking her daddy’s advice on men.

“I don’t really like wine to be honest with you. I like Grey Goose,” Fani Willis said when asked about her and Nathan Wade’s wine-tasting trip to Napa Valley.

“When you meet my father, he’s going to tell you as a woman, you should always have, which I don’t have, so don’t tell him that should have at least six months in cash at all times,” Willis said as she told the Court why she stashes piles of cash in her home. “I don’t know why this old Black man feels like that, but he does.”

What a mess!

WATCH: