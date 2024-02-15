BRUTAL: Nathan Wade Squirms, Sweats Bullets as Trump Co-Defendant Prosecutor Grills Him on Details of His Sexual Relationship with Fani Willis (VIDEO)

This was brutal.

An evidentiary hearing about alleged misconduct by Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was underway on Thursday as the judge weighs whether Willis should be disqualified from the Trump RICO case.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

On Thursday morning witness Robin Yearti who worked in Fani Willis’s office testified that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump.

Fani Willis’ lover Nathan Wade took the stand and testified under oath that he paid for all the vacations he took with Fani Willis with his business card – and Fani Willis reimbursed him in CASH for expenses.

Wade made the admission during a cross-examination by Michael Roman’s attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

Michael Roman’s other attorney Craig Gillen grilled Nathan Wade about his sexual relationship with Fani Willis.







Nathan Wade sweat bullets as he was forced to admit he may have provided a false answer to an interrogatory (in a civil proceeding about his divorce case) about ‘entertaining’ Fani Willis while he was still married to his wife Jocelyn Wade.

Nathan Wade admitted to having had sexual relations with Fani Willis while trying Trump in court.

Wade squirmed as prosecutor Craig Gillen asked him if he was still having a sexual relationship in the summer of 2023.

WATCH:

Judge Scott McAfee on Monday said Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

“I think it’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one,” Judge McAfee said in Monday’s hearing. “The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again if there even was one. And so because I think its possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations.”

“I think the issues at point here are whether a relationship existed, whether that relationship was romantic or non-romantic in nature, when it formed, and whether it continues. And that’s only relevant because it’s in combination with the question of the existence and extent of any personal benefit conveyed as a result of their relationship,” the judge said on Monday.