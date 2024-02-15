BREAKING: Fani Willis is Done! Nathan Wade Testifies He Paid For Vacations with His Business Card and Fani Willis Reimbursed Him in CASH For Expenses (VIDEO)

It’s over!

Fani is done.

An evidentiary hearing about alleged misconduct by Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was underway on Thursday as the judge weighs whether Willis should be disqualified from the Trump RICO case.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Earlier this month Fani Willis and Nathan Wade both got subpoenaed to testify at Thursday’s evidentiary hearing according to a new lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Judge Scott McAfee on Monday said Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

“I think it’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one,” Judge McAfee said in Monday’s hearing. “The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again if there even was one. And so because I think its possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations.”

“I think the issues at point here are whether a relationship existed, whether that relationship was romantic or non-romantic in nature, when it formed, and whether it continues. And that’s only relevant because it’s in combination with the question of the existence and extent of any personal benefit conveyed as a result of their relationship,” the judge said on Monday.

Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman filed an explosive supplemental reply to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and accused her of lying to the court about her affair with the top Trump prosecutor she appointed.

On Thursday morning witness Robin Yearti who worked in Fani Willis’s office testified that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump.

This was a devastating testimony.

Fani Willis’ lover Nathan Wade took the stand and testified under oath that he paid for all the vacations he took with Fani Willis with his business card – and Fani Willis reimbursed him in CASH for expenses.

WATCH:

Let’s take a look at those expenses.

Last month Nathan Wade’s estranged wife Jocelyn Wade filed a response to Fani Willis’ request for a protective order – and produced the receipts!

Nathan Wade spent money on Fani Willis by buying her flowers, and paying for hotels, air travel, a cruise, and Ubers.

The bank statements provided by Jocelyn Wade prove Nathan Wade bought Fani Willis flights to Miami and San Francisco.



Exhibit A reveals Nathan Wade’s expenses on hotel, air travel, flowers for Fani Willis; April to May 2023



flights, Ubers and car rentals; December 2022 to January 2023



Ubers, hotel, and $3,172.20 on a cruise; October 2022 to November 2022



American Airlines flight purchased in Fani Willis’ name