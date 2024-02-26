More Trouble for Fani: Fulton County DA Fani Willis and Lover Nathan Wade Exchanged 11,865 Text Messages Before He Was Hired to Prosecute Trump – And They Both Lied About Affair Under Oath

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are prosecuting President Trump and 18 associates in Fulton County for filing false papers and making false statements to the courts. Now Fani and her man have been caught doing the same thing, except they lied about it under oath in court! – Jonathan Turley

The latest revelations against Fani Willis and Nathan Wade could not be more problematic for the two lovebirds. A new court filing revealed this past weekend that Fani and Nathan exchanged 11,865 text messages in the months leading up to their famed case against Donald Trump and 18 associates for allegedly lying about the 2020 election.

It’s obvious Willis and Wade lied under oath about the length of their affair. Now the two lovers could and should face charges for committing perjury. This could be the end of the line for Fani and Nathan.

Jonathan Turley writes.

“The allegations could not be more serious. Wade and Willis are prosecuting defendants for filing false papers and making false statements to courts. They are now accused of the same conduct, including allegedly lying under oath.”

Paul Sperry reported on X: “11,865: The number of voice calls + text messages exchanged b/t Fani Willis & her supposed non-boyfriend Nathan Wade in the 11 mos before she hired him to prosecute Trump. That averages out to 35 communications PER DAY. Before she hired him. Yet they insist they were just friends”

11,865: The number of voice calls + text messages exchanged b/t Fani Willis & her supposed non-boyfriend Nathan Wade in the 11 mos before she hired him to prosecute Trump. That averages out to 35 communications PER DAY. Before she hired him. Yet they insist they were just friends — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 25, 2024

Turley posted this on Sunday.

In a new filing in the court, counsel for defendants in the 2020 election case have submitted telephone records indicating that Willis and Wade exchanged over 2,000 phone calls in the first 11 months of 2021. Those calls, it is alleged, contradict the sworn testimony of both prosecutors on their relationship. They have insisted that they did not become romantically involved until shortly after Wade was hired by Willis in the Trump case. They also downplayed how often they spoke, describing a limited level of contact in 2021. Investigator Charles Mittelstadt submitted an affidavit discussing over 2,000 voice calls and just under 12,000 text messages from the 11-month period of January to November 2021. That later date is when Wade was hired. The investigator noted “a prevalence of calls made in the evening hours and suggested that some indicate that Wade had stayed overnight at Willis’s home despite denials on the stand. Challengers are claiming that the records indicate that Wade may have been over to the home as many as 30 times during that period. In her testimony, Willis was combative, declaring “It’s a lie! It’s a lie!” when asked about a romantic relationship preceding her hiring of Wade. Many in the media praised Willis as showing what a “good lawyer” she is in attacking the media, the defendants, and critics. If Wade did not stay over, the parties are claiming that his cellphone seemed to:

The attorneys questioning Fani and Nathan Wade set a trap for the lovebirds. They fell right into it.

ATTRNEY SADOW: So if phone records were to reflect that you were making phone calls from the same location as [Willis’] condo before November 1, 2021 and it was on multiple occasions, the phone records would be wrong? WADE: If the phone records reflected that, yessir.

Via Charlie Kirk.