NBC Hacks Say Nathan Wade Divorce Attorney was “Clearly an Adverse Witness” in Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing – Greg Bluestein from Atlanta Journal-Constitution Says Disqualification Will be a “DEATH SENTENCE for This Case” (VIDEO)

NBC hacks were left reeling yesterday during the testimony of Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer, Terrence Bradley, calling him an adverse witness as he was grilled by attorneys for Trump and his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference RICO indictment.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution political writer and NBC guest Craig Gillen said that a Fani Willis disqualification would be a “death sentence for this case” as Bradley was losing his mind on the witness stand.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Earlier this month, Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were subpoenaed to testify at an evidentiary hearing thanks to a lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Judge Scott McAfee previously said Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Bradley was back on the stand on Tuesday after previously refusing to answer questions and hiding behind attorney-client privilege. However, Judge Scott McAfee ruled he was not protected by attorney-client privilege and ordered him to testify Tuesday morning.

He was sweating bullets on the witness stand as he now claims he cannot not recall any information about Fani Willis and Nathan Wade’s relationship before Wade was appointed as a special prosecutor to the lead case.

As The Gateway Pundit reported after the February 15 hearing on the Motion to Disqualify Willis, Nathan Wade, and the DA’s office, MSNBC had already admitted, “It’s game over for her.” Tuesday’s hearing was just another cherry on top!

Earlier this month, it was already evident that Fani Willis lied to the court after Robin Yearti, who worked in Fani Willis’s office, testified that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump, meaning Fani Willis likely committed perjury by saying there was no romantic relationship between the two.

Yearti’s testimony is further corroborated by text messages that Bradley previously sent to Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, admitting that the relationship “absolutely” started before Willis’s office hired Wade and “they will deny it,” though he refused to answer questions about these messages Tuesday. Merchant further revealed that Bradley told her that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were having sex in Willis’s private law office before she was even elected District Attorney and that Wade had a garage door opener to Fani Willis’s home.

Bradley later told co-defendant Robert Cheeley’s attorney, Richard Rice, that he doesn’t know if he would lie about Nathan Wade, a long-time friend of over ten years, when asked about his text messages exposing Wade to Ashleigh Merchant.

“At the time of her election as Fulton County District Attorney, Willis had worked as a Managing Attorney for the Law Office of Fani Willis, LLC since 2018,” according to Ballotpedia. Willis was then elected DA in 2020 — long before Nathan Wade was improperly hired to prosecute Trump.

News also broke last week that the attorneys for Trump and Roman geo-tracked Nathan Wade and found that Wade likely made at least 35 visits to Fani’s home BEFORE he was appointed to lead the case. They also discovered that the two exchanged over 2,000 voice calls and almost 12,000 text messages in the 11 months of January to November 2021 before Nathan Wade was hired.

However, Wade and Willis both testified under oath earlier this month that they started a relationship AFTER he was appointed to lead the Trump election interference case.

Early in Terrence Bradley’s testimony yesterday, NBC legal analyst Catherine Christian reacted to his refusal to answer questions, calling him “clearly an adverse witness” and saying, “He is there not wanting to answer questions, being a little evasive… I call it the ‘I don’t recall,’ usually you’ll hear when you’re doing a cross-examination of a witness that it not friendly.” While Christian tried to smear the phenomenal job by Ashleigh Merchant in showing that Bradley was uncooperative and misrepresenting his ability to remember details of Wade’s relationship with Willis, she continued, “It’s like pulling teeth to get him to answer her questions, and the judge rightly said he is an adverse witness.”

Even the leftist hacks at NBC are calling Terrence Bradley "clearly an adverse witness" in the #FaniWillis disqualification hearing legal analyst Catherine Christian: "He is there not wanting to answer questions, being a little evasive… I call it the 'I don't recall'" "It's…

There were also questions yesterday as to why Terrence Bradley, in an email exchange with Ashleigh Merchant, verified the accuracy of the information in her Motion to Disqualify Fani Willis, which seeks to have the RICO charge dismissed as well as disqualify Willis over her romantic relationship with Wade. The filing claims Nathan Wade paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades. It also states that Nathan Wade’s relationship with Fani Willis started before she hired Wade as a special prosecutor to go after Trump. When Merchant asked Bradley to verify the accuracy of a draft of her Motion before she filed it and if anything needed to be changed, Bradley simply replied to her email, “Looks good.”

Bradley told David Shafer’s attorney, Craig Gillen, that he knew Merchant wanted to file her Motion to Disqualify and reviewed the Motion with all of the allegations. However, Bradley contended several times throughout the hearing that he was referring only to a discrepancy in the amount of money he received for previous legal services when he said, “Looks good,” despite saying this after being asked if anything else in the Motion looked inaccurate.

About two hours after the hearing started, NBC reacted to Bradley’s questioning by Donald Trump attorney Steve Sadow over why he would speculate about Nathan Wade’s relationship with Fani Willis, as he claimed he did in text messages to Ashleigh Merchant.

Catherine Christian notes that Bradley was “refusing to say if he’s ever lied about friends before” and “being very, in my opinion, evasive.” She added, “The text messages speak for themself.”

Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter and NBC contributor Greg Bluestein added, “If Fani Willis is disqualified or if her office is disqualified, we at the AJC have compared it to a death sentence for this case. That’s because it would then hand the case off to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Counsel of Georgia.” He continued, claiming that there are “personal reasons” that nobody will want to take the case up after Willis is disqualified, citing bogus fear from liberal prosecutors over alleged threats or harassment and claiming that Fani Willis has been a victim of racism.

What a joke! The real reason nobody wants to politically target Trump is more likely that none of these corrupt prosecutors want to be brought down and exposed for wrongdoing, as Fani Willis has been.

Catherine Christian later chimed in again, saying that Bradley’s “‘I don’t recalls’ are the hallmark of someone who doesn’t want to answer the questions that are asked.” She then called Willis’s improper relationship and improper hiring of Nathan Wade to persecute Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants “bad judgment in an unforth era,” while acknowledging that Willis and Wade likely committed perjury and violated rules of professional conduct.

