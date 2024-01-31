BREAKING: Fani Willis and Lover Nathan Wade SUBPOENAED to Testify in Upcoming Hearing According to New Lawsuit Filed by Trump RICO Co-Defendant

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her paramour Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor she hired, both got subpoenaed to testify at an upcoming evidentiary hearing according to a new lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Fani Willis’ office was accused of “intentionally withholding information” in a new lawsuit filed by Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

The subpoenas may force Fani Willis and Nathan Wade to give sworn testimony during a televised hearing on February 15 in response to a motion filed by Michael Roman seeking to have the RICO charge dismissed as well as disqualify Willis over her romantic relationship with Wade. The hearing was scheduled earlier this month. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee told Fani Willis to respond to Michael Roman’s allegations of misconduct by Friday.

The new lawsuit filed this week by Michael Roman also accused Fani Willis of “stonewalling” attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

“It is evidence that the [Fulton County District Attorney] has withheld the records without substantial justification,” the complaint stated, according to ABC News. “Indeed, it appears that [Fulton County DA’s Office] is acting intentionally and in an effort to hide from public view public documents showing how [the office] has spent public monies related to the operation of the office.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

A motion was previously filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The claim that Willis and Wade had been subpoenaed to testify was contained in a copy of the lawsuit, obtained by ABC News, that was filed by the attorney for one of Trump's co-defendants in the election case, accusing the Fulton County district attorney's office of "intentionally withholding information." The lawsuit accuses the office of "stonewalling" the attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, in her efforts to obtain records from the office through public information requests.

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade have fiercely fought to avoid testifying about their relationship.

Late Tuesday night Nathan Wade settled his divorce case with his estranged wife Jocelyn Wade – at the last minute – on the eve of a hearing – to avoid testifying on his improper relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“All of the issues we pled for temporary support and attorneys fees have been resolved by this agreement,” said Andrea Hastings, one of Joycelyn Wade’s attorneys, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “The case is not resolved on a final basis. We still have a lot of work to do to be able to resolve this case through either a final settlement or a trial.”

Nathan Wade’s estranged wife Jocelyn Wade fought to unseal and make public their divorce records.

Earlier this month Fani Willis was subpoenaed to testify in Nathan Wade’s divorce case. Willis previously tried to quash the subpoena. She was supposed to give a deposition last Tuesday.

Stay tuned!