Nathan Wade Divorce Attorney SWEATS BULLETS on the Witness Stand as Lawyers Grill Him About When Fani Willis’ Relationship with Wade Began…He Suddenly Has Amnesia (VIDEO)

Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer Terrence Bradley was back on the stand on Tuesday after Judge McAfee said he is not protected by attorney-client privilege.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Earlier this month Fani Willis and Nathan Wade both got subpoenaed to testify at an evidentiary hearing thanks to a lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Judge Scott McAfee previously said Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

A couple of weeks ago Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman filed an explosive supplemental reply to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and accused her of lying to the court about her affair with the top Trump prosecutor she appointed.

Nathan Wade’s divorce lawyer Terrence Bradley earlier this month was called to the stand and tried to invoke attorney-client privilege during an evidentiary hearing on misconduct, however, he could not recall when he became Wade’s lawyer.

Judge McAfee ultimately determined Bradley’s communications with Nathan Wade were not protected under attorney-client privilege.

Bradley sweat bullets on the witness stand as he was grilled about Nathan Wade’s romantic relationship with Fani Willis.

Bradley would not reveal exactly when Nathan Wade told him he was dating Fani Willis.

Recall that Bradley previously suggested he had knowledge that the Fani-Wade love affair began before 2022. Now all of a sudden he can’t recall anything.

Interesting.

“I recall him stating that at some point they were dating. I can’t tell you what date that was,” Bradley said asserting his conversation with Wade was in confidence.

Bradley kept looking over at Wade and his legal team before every answer.

WATCH:

Terrence Bradley, Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer, responds to questioning from Ashleigh Merchant on the relationship between Wade and Fani Willis. pic.twitter.com/ecdFuKfY4C — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 27, 2024

Terrence Bradley claimed he was “speculating” about when Wade’s relationship with Fani Willis began.

Trump lawyer Steve Sadow asked Bradley about previous text messages he sent where he believed Wade’s relationship with Willis began before 2022.

“That’s speculation on my part,” Bradley said.

Sadow replied, “Why in the heck would you speculate in this text message?”

WATCH:

Terrence Bradley, Nathan Wade’s former law partner, testifies that he was “speculating” about when Wade’s relationship with Fulton County DA Fani Willis started: “I never witnessed anything. … I can’t tell you anything specific, if that’s what you’re asking.” pic.twitter.com/SVu03mVJpr — The Recount (@therecount) February 27, 2024

Nathan Wade and Fani Willis both lied about when their relationship began.

Wade lied to the court in a civil proceeding about his divorce, provided false statements in a brief submitted and signed by Fani Willis AND lied on the witness stand.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, authorities geo-tracked Nathan Wade and found that Nathan Wade made at least 35 visits to Fani’s Hapeville neighborhood before he was hired as the lead prosecutor in the lawfare RICO case against President Trump and 18 Trump associates.

“Nathan Wade appeared to make at least 35 visits to the Hapeville neighborhood where Fani Willis was living before the district attorney hired him to lead Fulton County’s election interference prosecution, according to cellphone data included in a court submission filed Friday.” – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to cell phone data, Wade visited the “Yeartie condo” where Willis was residing before he was hired in November 2021.

“Trump’s lawyers relied on data collected from Wade’s cellphone and cellphone tower transmissions to track his movements. It seems to contradict Wade’s testimony last week in which he said he had visited Willis at her condo in Hapeville no more than 10 times before he was hired in November 2021. It also indicates Wade twice arrived late at night at the condo and left early the next morning in the months before Willis and Wade said their relationship became romantic early in 2022.” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.