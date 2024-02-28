WATCH: Nathan Wade had Garage Door Opener to Fani Willis’ Home, Had Sex With Fani Willis at Her Law Office BEFORE She Was DA According to Trump Co-Defendant’s Attorney – Attorney Says Terrence Bradley Previously Gave Her This Information

Terrence Bradley, Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer, allegedly told Trump co-defendant Michael Roman’s attorney outside of court that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade had sex at the law office she was renting before she was Fulton County District Attorney.

Bradley was back on the stand on Tuesday after previously refusing to answer questions and hiding behind attorney-client privilege. However, Judge Scott McAfee ruled he was not protected by attorney-client privilege and ordered him to testify Tuesday morning.

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant made this bombshell revelation during her examination of Bradley in the third hearing on a Motion to Disqualify Fani Willis from the RICO case against Trump and 18 co-defendants. Merchant asked Bradley if it’s true that Fani Willis had sex with Nathan Wade at her private law office before she was District Attorney and before Wade was hired to lead the prosecution.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on text messages that Bradley sent to Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, where he said that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade “absolutely” started a relationship before Willis’s office hired Wade.

He further told Merchant via text message, “They will deny it.” Wade and Willis both testified earlier this month that they started a relationship AFTER he was appointed to lead the Trump election interference case. The two also claimed that they met at Willis’s home no more than ten times, but according to geo-tracking data, Wade likely visited Willis’s home 35 TIMES.

Despite having text message receipts, Bradley repeatedly claimed that he did not remember any conversations he had with Wade or what messages he sent to Merchant.

Bradley was sweating bullets on the witness stand as he was grilled about Nathan Wade’s relationship with DA Fani Willis.

Roughly 30 minutes into the hearing, Bradley agreed with Merchant that Fani Willis had a meeting at Bradley’s office before she was District Attorney, and Nathan Wade was present “in the back” at the office. Merchant then asked if Bradley remembers “telling me about them spending time together at her law office before she took the job” as DA. Bradley responded, “I don’t recall,” before Merchant asked if he knew that Fani Willis rented an office from Nathan Wade’s personal attorney in this matter, Andrew Evans.

After an objection and Bradley’s attempt to dodge the question, he admitted that he knew she “rented an office from the Evans.”

“Do you remember telling me that Mr. Wade and Ms. Willis would rendezvous at that office?” Merchant asked before the attorneys interrupted with another objection.

After another attempt to dodge the question and more objections from Bradley’s attorney, the Judge ultimately ruled that knowledge of an encounter at the office was not hearsay if the information came from Nathan Wade, himself. Bradley then admitted, “Any knowledge that I would have received would have come from my client [Nathan Wade] at the time.”

However, Bradley claimed that he did not recall what he learned from Nathan Wade and that he only had one conversation with Wade about their relationship. “I do recall knowing that they would– that he would go down to the office or had been down to the office, but I couldn’t tell you in what capacity or when or any of that,” said Bradley.

Apparently, during one of these visits to Fani Willis’s office, Nathan Wade had sex with her, according to messages received by Merchant. But Bradley repeatedly claimed that he doesn’t “remember [Wade] saying that,” while dodging the question, “It’s possible he did say that?”

Merchant then asked, “Do you recall that he had a garage door opener to either a house or a condo or something like that of Ms. Willis’s?” Bradley could not give a definitive answer as to whether or not he had knowledge of this or made it up in a conversation with Merchant.

Bradley was also questioned as to whether Nathan Wade told him or if he had any knowledge about the vacations that Wade and Fani Willis took. He claimed that he had no knowledge whatsoever about these trips. “I did not know until you texted that you found that in… something from his divorce,” Bradley claimed.

“When you responded, ‘doesn’t surprise me. They took many trips to Florida, Texas, and California,’ those are your words, though, right?” Merchant asked. After the attorney for Bradley made a failed objection and Merchant asked again if he remembered saying over text that he knew about some trips they took and wouldn’t be surprised, Bradley said again, “I don’t recall that, but if–I don’t recall.”

Nathan Wade also took the stand and testified under oath earlier this month that he paid for all the vacations he took with Fani Willis with his business card – and Fani Willis reimbursed him in CASH for expenses.

Bradley later told co-defendant Robert Cheeley’s attorney, Richard Rice, that he doesn’t know if he would lie about Nathan Wade, a long-time friend of over ten years, when asked about his text messages to Ashleigh Merchant.

