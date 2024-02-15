BREAKING: Witness in Fani Willis Case Testifies that Willis Lied IN COURT DOCUMENTS on Start of Relationship with Nathan Wade (VIDEO)

The Fulton County Judge in Trump’s election interference case brought by corrupt DA Fani Willis will hear evidence this morning on allegations that Fani Willis engaged in an improper relationship with the lead prosecutor in the case. The case against Willis in the election interference case against Trump and several associates, could result in her dismissal and disqualify Willis from the case.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Scott McAfee said on Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Earlier this month, Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were subpoenaed to testify at Thursday’s evidentiary hearing, according to a new lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Fani Willis’ office was accused of “intentionally withholding information” in a new lawsuit filed by Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

The subpoenas may force Fani Willis and Nathan Wade to give sworn testimony during a televised hearing this Thursday, February 15, in response to a motion filed by Michael Roman seeking to have the RICO charge dismissed as well as disqualify Willis over her romantic relationship with Wade.

On Thursday morning witness Robin Yearti who worked in Fani Willis’s office testified that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump. This was devastating testimony.

This contradicts the filings of Wade/Willis that the relationship began in 2022.

Willis and Wade made false statements to the court. Crooked Fani Willis is in big trouble.

Here is more on the timeline of Willis and Wade’s illicit relationship.