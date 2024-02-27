WATCH LIVE NOW: Former Law Partner and Divorce Attorney to Testify About Relationship Between Fulton DA Fani Willis and Nathan Wade in Disqualification Hearing – Judge Decides He is NOT Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege!

Terrence Bradley will take the stand again today in a third hearing to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting the sham election interference case against President Trump after she was accused of misusing funds and having an inappropriate relationship with lead prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Bradley is the former divorce lawyer and law partner of Fani Willis’ lover and Trump prosecution lead, Nathan Wade.

Earlier this month, Willis and Wade were subpoenaed for an evidentiary hearing stemming from a lawsuit filed by Michael Roman, a co-defendant in Trump’s RICO case. Ashleigh Merchant, representing Roman, has accused Willis’ office of “intentionally withholding information.”

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively on the explosive testimony in the previous hearings by Nathan Wade, Fani Willis, and Fani’s ex-Black Panther daddy.

Recall that Terrence Bradley testified on February 15 but claimed that the Georgia Bar Association had advised him not to answer questions due to the application of Rule 1.6 of confidentiality.

Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, has reportedly determined that some communications are not privileged, and Bradley can no longer hide behind “what the person at the Bar told us.”

This comes after damning findings of potential perjury by Fani Willis and Nathan Wade.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday that the attorneys for Trump and Roman geo-tracked Nathan Wade and found that Wade likely made at least 35 visits to Fani’s home BEFORE he was appointed to lead the case. However, they both testified in court that they met at Willis’s home no more than ten times and started a relationship AFTER he was appointed to lead the Trump election interference case.

It was also discovered that Wade and Willis exchanged over 2,000 voice calls and almost 12,000 text messages in the 11 months of January to November 2021 before Nathan Wade was hired.

Their testimony is further contradicted by Robin Yeartie, who worked in Fani Willis’s office and testified in the first hearing that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump.

Atlanta News First reports,

Bradley was called to testify two weeks ago in a court hearing held to determine whether Wade, Willis and her staff should be disqualified from their sprawling RICO case against former President Donald Trump and his allies. On the stand, Bradley declined to answer questions about the now-acknowledged relationship between Willis and Wade, and said he’d been advised by the State Bar of Georgia not to testify about it, citing attorney-client privilege. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee notified attorneys in the case late Monday that some communications between Bradley and Wade are not protected by attorney-client privilege, sources said. McAfee made his decision after a closed-door meeting with Bradley on Monday, the sources confirmed.

Watch the hearing live below:

