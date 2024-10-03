President Trump to Return to Butler, Pennsylvania on SATURDAY for Historic Rally at Same Location Where He Was Shot in July – GET TICKETS HERE

President Trump will make his historic return to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, following his near-assassination on July 13 by disgraced would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks.

During Trump’s last speech in Butler, Trump was shot in the ear by Thomas Matthew Crooks mid-rally, and he immediately ducked for cover as counter-snipers took the shooter out. Iconically, Trump stood up moments later and began pumping his fist, chanting “Fight, fight, fight.” One rallygoer was killed in the shooting, and two were injured. Crooks fired the shot on top of a nearby building, where Secret Service counter snipers had a clear view of the shooter from their position at a higher elevation than the shooter behind Trump, yet they did not act. Crooks accessed the building with a ladder he bought at Home Depot the same day as the shooting.

As The Gateway Pundit later reported, an eyewitness told the BBC that several people witnessed the shooter crawling on the roof of a local building with a rifle before Trump was shot, but they did not act until Trump was shot. According to later reports, a police officer encountered the shooter on the roof but let him go after he pointed the gun at him and before he shot Trump. Investigations into the matter have left more questions than answers. For example, former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s excuse for leaving the building unmonitored by agents was that the building “has a sloped roof at its highest point” and it wouldn’t be safe.

Then, last month, Trump was targeted in another assassination attempt at his West Palm Beach golf course. Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club as he was golfing on the 5th hole with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. Officials later confirmed that the gunman, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Routh, targeted President Trump and may have had knowledge of his schedule. The would-be shooter was discovered to have had multiple encounters with law enforcement and federal agents in the past; over 100 charges, including charges for possessing a weapon of mass destruction in 2002; and affiliations with Ukraine’s international legion, where he alleges that he was working to move recruits for the war effort into Ukraine illegally from Pakistan and Iran. He also wrote a book, where he urged Iran to assassinate President Trump in 2023. Routh further made several contacts with mainstream media outlets over the years. Clearly, Routh wasn’t just some disgruntled leftist madman enticed by the media’s coverage of Trump and his statements or by the Democrats’ violence-inciting rhetoric, and with the possibility of this being a conspiracy against Trump, he's clearly not in good hands with Secret Service.

Notably, both attempted assassinations occurred closely following each presidential debate Trump participated in, where he embarrassed first Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris.

Unafraid of the Deep State and radical leftists, President Trump taunted his foes with a Truth Social post last week and a post-shooting photo of himself that reads, "I'M COMING BACK TO BUTLER!"

"After not one, but two attempts on his life in the past nine weeks, President Trump is more determined than ever to see his mission through to the end," reads the news release announcing his rally on Saturday. "In that Butler field on July 13th, he took a bullet for democracy—and on November 5th, he is going to save our democracy."

President Trump has since held mostly indoor events and spoken behind bulletproof glass at his outdoor rallies.

The Trump campaign issued the following news release last Wednesday, announcing his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, to finish his speech and honor Corey Comperatore’s heroism and sacrifice to his family as well as the other two wounded victims, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.:

On Saturday, October 5th, 2024, President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago. President Trump's return to Butler will mark his first visit to the site of the attack since he was struck by an assassin's bullet on July 13th—but was saved in what the world has recognized as an act of divine providence. During his visit, President Trump will honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day. President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver. He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack. President Trump's return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit. In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail. When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger. And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America's future in an event like the world has never seen before. After not one, but two attempts on his life in the past nine weeks, President Trump is more determined than ever to see his mission through to the end. In that Butler field on July 13th, he took a bullet for democracy—and on November 5th, he is going to save our democracy. With the help of the amazing people of Pennsylvania and citizens all across our land, we will make America safer, stronger, freer, and greater than ever before.

