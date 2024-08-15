JUST IN: Secret Service Approves New Plan for Trump’s Outdoor Rallies – Including Surrounding Trump with Bulletproof Glass

The Secret Service reportedly approved a new plan for President Trump to resume outdoor rallies.

Trump temporarily stopped holding his massive outdoor rallies after a gunman shot him in the ear.

According to the Washington Post, the new security plan includes surrounding President Trump with bulletproof glass.

“Former presidents and candidates don’t normally get bulletproof glass or support from DoD [Department of Defense],” an anonymous source told the Washington Post. “This glass needs to be brought in on trucks and vans.”

Would-be assassin Thomas Crooks, 20, managed to evade state, local and federal law enforcement officers, climb on a roof and take 8 shots at President Trump during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear after he turned his head at the last second to read a chart on illegal immigration.

WATCH:

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

According to The Wall Street Journal, Thomas Matthew Crooks flew a drone over the Butler, Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the layout shortly before Trump took the stage at last Saturday’s rally.

Crooks had two cell phones and used three encrypted accounts overseas to communicate.

Virtually no one believes 20-year-old Trump would-be assassin Thomas Crooks acted alone.

According to the official narrative, Crooks did the following all by himself without an insider’s help:

Flew a drone over the Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the rally layout on the day of the event – including 2 hours before Trump took the stage.

Got a range finder through security.

Evaded law enforcement officers from several different state, local and federal agencies.

Somehow ‘climbed’ up on a roof with his rifle 450 feet away from Trump, bear crawled to the perfect vantage point as bystanders alerted police and was still able to take 8 shots at Trump.

Parked a vehicle full of explosives near the Trump rally

Crooks was able to walk around the premises after Snipers took a photo of him looking suspicious.

A sniper located in the second story window was only 40 feet away from Crooks and didn’t neutralize him.

Trump was still able to take the stage after Crooks was pegged as suspicious by Secret Service.

President Trump wasn’t shot in the ear because of lack of security measures. There is no way Crooks carried out an assassination attempt without insider help.