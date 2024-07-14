Local Police Officer Confronted Would-Be Trump Assassin on Roof But Then Retreated – Shooter Proceeded to Try to Kill Trump

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated last night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump immediately grabbed his neck after being shot while bleeding profusely from his ear. Video recordings of the scene also show Trump ducking down immediately after the initial gunshots were heard.

Secret Service agents promptly shielded Trump and guided him away from further harm. Despite being injured, a defiant Trump raised his fist and yelled “Fight!” multiple times toward the crowd.

Following the assassination attempt, The Gateway Pundit revealed video footage from the rally seemed to show two Secret Service agents standing watch on the rooftop directly adjacent to where the shooter reported fired from, leaving many to wonder how they missed. Moreover, an eyewitness told the BBC that he informed the local police and Secret Service about a suspicious man on a roof with a rifle, but he was ignored.

Now, the news gets even worse. One local police officer might have been able to save the day by neutralizing the shooter but reportedly failed to engage.

After audience members pointed out to local law enforcement officers that Crooks was climbing a ladder onto the roof of a building, the officer followed and eventually confronted the would-be assassin.

Crooks responded by pointing his gun at the officer. The person in blue retreated down the ladder, and Crooks immediately fired a shot at Trump.

Thankfully, Secret Service snipers gunned down Crooks immediately afterward.

The AP reported: