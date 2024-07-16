WTH?? Secret Service Now Saying They Didn’t Put Any Agents on the Roof Because Slight Slope Was Too Dangerous

Witnesses who saw the alleged shooter climb on top of the roof with a rifle across from the podium where President Trump was speaking to a crowd of over 15,000 supporters begged law enforcement for action. Multiple individuals gave eyewitness accounts of how they alerted law enforcement to the serious issue.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a report from CNN that cited law enforcement officials, who said Crooks bought the ladder from Home Depot on the day he tried to assassinate Trump from the roof of a nearby building.

If this report is accurate and to be believed, Crooks may have made it past law enforcement and the Secret Service carrying a very tall ladder and used it to climb the building unnoticed.

CNN reports:

On Friday, he went to a shooting range where he was a member, and practiced firing, a law enforcement official told CNN. The next morning, Crooks went to a Home Depot, where he bought a five-foot ladder, and a gun store, where he purchased 50 rounds of ammunition, the official said.

So many questions have been asked by everyday Americans and Republican members of Congress about how the Secret Service dropped the ball and allowed a 20-yr-old man to scale a building with a rifle less than 150 yards from a former President of the United States and a frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race.

Many are calling for the US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to step down from her post. A defiant Cheatle admitted her mistakes, mistakes that could have caused the cold-blooded murder of America’s most popular and beloved figure if not for what many believe was divine intervention when he turned his head at the split second the bullet meant for his head sped by and ripped through his upper ear.

The Daily Mail is now reporting that USSS Director Cheatle has given a baffling explanation for why there wasn’t a presence on the roof with a clear line of sight to Trump.

Director Cheatle has said the reason they didn’t put Secret service on the roof, 130 yards away from the stage was because side it was too dangerous due the roofs slope. So she’s clearly lying. The roof was less steep than the ones snipers were stationed on. pic.twitter.com/Dfr39mYXMM — Max_Fender3 (@Max_Fender3) July 16, 2024

Cheatle said, “That building, in particular, has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof. And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

Compare the slope of the roof where US Secret Service snipers were positioned compared to the roof where the alleged shooter was perched for over a half hour.

The new details also reveale that a team of local police snipers were inside the building when the 20-year-old Crooks opened fire, shot Trump in the ear, and killed a member of the rally crowd.

Crooks managed to evade cops and the Secret Service three times, even though he had been deemed ‘suspicious’ and could have been on the roof for up to 30 minutes before he pulled the trigger.

Had President Trump not turned his head, he would have been killed.

The actions of the Secret Service and local police cannot and should not be excused. And if Secret agents are truly trained to take a bullet for the President, I’m pretty sure they can find a way to station themselves on a slightly slanted roof!