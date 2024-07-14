Report: Secret Service Agents Were Standing on Rooftop Near to Where Shooter Was Reportedly Stationed – How did They Miss This?

President Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump grabbed his neck after he was hit and pumped his fist as the Secret Service helped him walk away to the ambulance.

New photos have emerged allegedly showing the deceased shooter on a rooftop adjacent to the president’s podium. He was reportedly situated to the right side of Trump when he shot 8-10 bullets toward the rally.

I’m fine. I seen it. I heard it pic.twitter.com/nVREmRVLBw — Jack (@S19Tor) July 13, 2024

Things do not add up, however, as video footage from the rally clearly shows what looks like two Secret Service agents standing watch on the Rooftop directly adjacent to where the shooter allegedly fired from.

The live video feed, broadcast by RSBN, shows Trump being introduced at the rally at 6:04 PM EST. Two agents can be clearly seen standing on the rooftop behind him on the same side he was shot. Furthermore, their rooftop was higher elevation than the shooter’s. How did they miss him?

The Secret Service rooftop is slightly more elevated than the shooter’s rooftop. They should have at least been able to see something. pic.twitter.com/lTlBRzLYbo — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 14, 2024

Before the shooting took place, concerned rallygoers alerted authorities to a man crawling on the rooftop. However, they were apparently ignored. Secret service likely had this information, one of the men who saw the shooter explained to BBC at the rally.

BREAKING: Eyewitness tells BBC that he informed police, Secret Service about a suspicious man on a roof with a rifle. He was ignored. pic.twitter.com/Cvfb7znZtZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 13, 2024

This is a developing story check back for updates.