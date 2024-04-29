“This is Insane. The Forever War” – Elon Musk Responds to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Announcement of a Decade-Long Funding Agreement with U.S.

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk responded to the news on Sunday that the United States is considering a decade-long security agreement to deliver support to Ukraine, calling it “insane” and labeling Ukraine’s war with Russia “The forever war.”

Per David Sacks, co-host of the All In podcast, “Zelensky announces that Ukraine is working on a security agreement with the U.S. that will fix levels of support for the next 10 years. The $61 billion was just the beginning.The next two U.S. presidents won’t be able to switch it off.”

Elon musk relied to his post on X, saying, “This is insane. The forever war.”

This is insane. The forever war. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s video announcement on Sunday, where he explained that Ukraine and the United States are currently in discussions about a new security agreement and “working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next ten years.”

“Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky declared to conclude his message.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also reacted, predicting, "after all the Ukrainian men have been slaughtered, next they will put American troops on the ground" and declaring that Johnson's "days as Speaker are numbered."

Recall that Greene filed and announced a Motion to Vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as Speaker after the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans. The vote – 286 to 134 – had 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting ‘yay.’ It was later passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate. The Gateway Pundit reported that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) recently announced he will co-sponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair and remove Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House over his ongoing support for Ukraine as our southern border remains wide open. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) later added his name to the list of Republican co-sponsors following the passage of another $61 billion to Ukraine earlier this month.

However, The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that Johnson's Democrat friends plan to come to his rescue after he sold out and rammed their agenda through the House.

Zelenskyy's announcement comes just after Johnson and Schumer passed three bills to hand out $95 Billion in “foreign aid” to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S.-involved conflict zones around the world. Of the $95 Billion, over $61 Billion was allocated for Ukraine.

The handout to Ukraine was sold to the American people as a “loan.” However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

This means after President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term ends in January. However, if Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later. This isn’t a loan. It’s a handout.

Likewise, a ten-year agreement with Ukraine could abdicate any authority Trump has to end the funding.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) revealed that only $44 to $47 billion–40%–of the $113 billion that the United States has handed out to Ukraine is lethal aid.” So what was the other 66 to $69 billion for?” Roy asked on Bannon’s War Room. Ten more years of this...

Two bills from the latest handout package, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 and the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, both passed the House with more support from Democrats than Republicans. All 112 “Nay” votes on a bill to send $60 billion to Ukraine came from Republicans, with 101 Republicans voting “AYE” with 210 Democrats. Every single Democrat voted in favor of sending additional taxpayer money to secure a foreign border, more than doubling the number of Republican votes in favor.

Speaker Johnson arrogantly declared himself a “wartime speaker” before announcing the massive foreign aid package to fund multiple countries oceans away — but not the United States. The United States is not even at war with anyone!

