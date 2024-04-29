JUST IN: $61 Billion Was Just The Beginning – Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Announces 10 Year Funding Agreement with U.S.: “GLORY TO UKRAINE” (VIDEO)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after speaking with Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, announced on Sunday the U.S. and Ukraine are “working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next ten years.”

This will likely supersede President Trump’s authority on the matter if passed.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Congress recently passed three bills to hand out $95 Billion in “foreign aid” to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S.-involved conflict zones around the world. Of the $95 Billion, over $60 Billion was allocated for Ukraine.

The handout to Ukraine was sold to the American people as a “loan.” However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

This means after President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term ends in January. However, if Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later. This isn’t a loan. It’s a handout.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) revealed that only $44 to $47 billion–40%–of the $113 billion that the United States has handed out to Ukraine is lethal aid.” So what was the other 66 to $69 billion for?” Roy asked on Bannon’s War Room.

Two bills from the latest handout package, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 and the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, both passed the House with more support from Democrats than Republicans. This comes after Republicans under Mike Johnson’s leadership gave up a $1.2 trillion spending bill, also with more support from Democrats than Republicans, and reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702.

All 112 “Nay” votes on a bill to send $60 billion to Ukraine came from Republicans, with 101 Republicans voting “AYE” with 210 Democrats. Every single Democrat voted in favor of sending additional taxpayer money to secure a foreign border, more than doubling the number of Republican votes in favor.

Speaker Johnson arrogantly declared himself a “wartime speaker” before announcing the massive foreign aid package to fund multiple countries oceans away — but not the United States. The United States is not even at war with anyone!

Johnson’s surrender and betrayal of the conservative agenda could be explained by the fact that one of his top handlers aides, Policy Director Dan Ziegler, is a former lobbyist with clients who have a financial interest in Ukraine aid.

In a more recent development, the Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday that the US secretly sent long-range Army Tactical Missile System to Ukraine as part of the $61 billion dollar package passed by Democrats, RINOs, Speaker Johnson and signed by Joe Biden.

Obviously, Americans did not know about these long-range missiles being part of the $61 billion deal. Did Mike Johnson know about this? Did the RINOs? Why did they hide this from American taxpayers? Why would they send these offensive weapons to war-torn Ukraine?

In an X post this past Thursday, Zelenskyy said, “I spoke with @SpeakerJohnson to express my sincere gratitude for his leadership that ensured true bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine. I specifically highlighted the inclusion of long-range ATACMS systems in the bill, which are greatly needed on the battlefield.”

Steve Bannon on Saturday told Ben Harnwell he is “very disturbed about Johnson,” calling the latest move a “criminal conspiracy.”

Zelenskyy followed up on the money this morning, announcing that "Ukraine and the United States, are currently working on a bilateral security agreement," and they are "working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next ten years."

This comes after Zelenskyy announced that he invited Johnson and Jeffries to visit Ukraine:

Per David Sacks, co-host of the All In podcast, "Zelensky announces that Ukraine is working on a security agreement with the U.S. that will fix levels of support for the next 10 years. The $61 billion was just the beginning. The next two U.S. presidents won’t be able to switch it off."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday responded to the news on X, saying,

Permanent funding for Ukraine is exactly what they want and Mike Johnson will give it to them. Peace is not an option for them because it doesn’t fit the government appropriations war business and economic model, which is vile and disgusting. They’re plan is keep funding the proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and when that doesn’t work, after all the Ukrainian men have been slaughtered, next they will put American troops on the ground. Johnson will do whatever Biden/Schumer want in order to keep the Speaker’s gavel in his hand, but he has completely sold out the Republican voters who gave us the majority. His days as Speaker are numbered.

Zelenskyy gave the following speech in a video posted Sunday to YouTube by the Office of the President of Ukraine with the title "In June the Path to a Just Peace Can Begin."

