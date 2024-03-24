(VIDEO) More From Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Her Motion to Vacate the Chair and Remove Speaker Mike Johnson After Disastrous Spending Bill Passage: ‘There’s a Lot of Support for a Motion to Vacate in The Conference’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently slammed current House Speaker Mike Johnson over his “complete betrayal of Republican voters across the country” in bringing a spending bill filled with disastrous liberal policies to the floor on Friday to avert a government shutdown.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday that MTG filed a Motion to Vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker after the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans. The vote – 286 to 134 – had 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting ‘yay.’ It was later passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The 1,000-page bill was made public at 2:32 am on Thursday while Americans were asleep, which MTG says “violated the 72-hour rule” that requires the text of a bill or resolution to be available to members for at least 72 hours before a vote.

The bill leaves our border wide open for Joe Biden and his dangerous illegal immigrants and continues the practice of flying millions of illegals into and across the United States. It further allocates millions of dollars for abortions up until birth and for youth transgender or LGBTQ programs.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that The Biden Regime on Saturday morning, after the funding bill passed, continued its attack on the Second Amendment and launched a federal gun-grab operation to keep firearms out of the hands of people who they say “pose a threat to themselves and others.”

More from Fox:

The 1,012-page bill — released around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday — includes earmarks that would go toward controversial LGBTQ+ facilities and a late-term abortion clinic. Another request includes a multimillion-dollar proposal for what critics dub “gun confiscation” research. According to appropriations documents, Wisconsin Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwinrequested $400,000 request for a facility called Briarpatch Youth Services. One of the group’s programs is called “Teens Like Us LGBTQIA2s+” for ages 13-18 and a “Gender Affirming Clothing Program” that provides minors with clothing that matches their gender identity. It also organizes a “pride prom” for kids as young as 12, and connects LGBTQ youth without parental knowledge. Another $12.5 million is proposed for a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study called the Prevent Firearm Injury and Mortality research. The NIH said on its website they are “committed to supporting scientific research to develop, evaluate, and implement effective public health interventions to better understand and prevent violence, including firearm violence, and the resulting trauma, injuries, and mortality.”

The House of Representatives is scheduled to go on recess for two weeks, so any immediate action regarding vacating the chair will be delayed. Republican voters across the country can call and email their Representatives’ offices to make their voices heard during the break.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke to One America News Network’s John Hines on Friday after introducing her Motion to Vacate against Speaker Johnson. She said she’s not the only Republican Congressmember who believes Mike Johnson betrayed the voters and that “there’s a lot of support for a motion to vacate in the conference.” She added, “He heard from our conference over and over again. Everyone was furious.”