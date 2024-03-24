(VIDEO) More From Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Her Motion to Vacate the Chair and Remove Speaker Mike Johnson After Disastrous Spending Bill Passage: ‘There’s a Lot of Support for a Motion to Vacate in The Conference’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently slammed current House Speaker Mike Johnson over his “complete betrayal of Republican voters across the country” in bringing a spending bill filled with disastrous liberal policies to the floor on Friday to avert a government shutdown.
The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday that MTG filed a Motion to Vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker after the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans. The vote – 286 to 134 – had 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting ‘yay.’ It was later passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate.
The 1,000-page bill was made public at 2:32 am on Thursday while Americans were asleep, which MTG says “violated the 72-hour rule” that requires the text of a bill or resolution to be available to members for at least 72 hours before a vote.
BREAKING: MTG Files Motion to Vacate the Chair and Remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker
The bill leaves our border wide open for Joe Biden and his dangerous illegal immigrants and continues the practice of flying millions of illegals into and across the United States. It further allocates millions of dollars for abortions up until birth and for youth transgender or LGBTQ programs.
The Gateway Pundit also reported that The Biden Regime on Saturday morning, after the funding bill passed, continued its attack on the Second Amendment and launched a federal gun-grab operation to keep firearms out of the hands of people who they say “pose a threat to themselves and others.”
More from Fox:
The 1,012-page bill — released around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday — includes earmarks that would go toward controversial LGBTQ+ facilities and a late-term abortion clinic. Another request includes a multimillion-dollar proposal for what critics dub “gun confiscation” research.
According to appropriations documents, Wisconsin Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwinrequested $400,000 request for a facility called Briarpatch Youth Services. One of the group’s programs is called “Teens Like Us LGBTQIA2s+” for ages 13-18 and a “Gender Affirming Clothing Program” that provides minors with clothing that matches their gender identity. It also organizes a “pride prom” for kids as young as 12, and connects LGBTQ youth without parental knowledge.
Another $12.5 million is proposed for a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study called the Prevent Firearm Injury and Mortality research. The NIH said on its website they are “committed to supporting scientific research to develop, evaluate, and implement effective public health interventions to better understand and prevent violence, including firearm violence, and the resulting trauma, injuries, and mortality.”
The House of Representatives is scheduled to go on recess for two weeks, so any immediate action regarding vacating the chair will be delayed. Republican voters across the country can call and email their Representatives’ offices to make their voices heard during the break.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke to One America News Network’s John Hines on Friday after introducing her Motion to Vacate against Speaker Johnson. She said she’s not the only Republican Congressmember who believes Mike Johnson betrayed the voters and that “there’s a lot of support for a motion to vacate in the conference.” She added, “He heard from our conference over and over again. Everyone was furious.”
GREENE: This is a complete betrayal of Republican voters across the country. I entered the motion to vacate this morning after Mike Johnson brought part two of an omnibus to the bill to the House floor, this morning and forced all of us to vote on a bill that would fund abortion up until full term, that doesn’t do anything to secure our border. And this comes after people are seeing this video that’s horrifying to every single American, where there’s a large group of military-aged men, illegals, rushing the border, running over Border Patrol, running over the National Guard. Speaker Johnson totally gave up every ounce of authority he had as House Speaker to use this funding of the government to secure the border for the American people, and it is way past time. He also violated the 72-hour rule. He forced all of us to vote on a bill without amendments. We had no choice. We couldn’t introduce amendments. We couldn’t fight for the values of our districts, and we had to vote on a bill in one day that had 1,012 pages. These are breaking our conference rules. This is not what Republicans want from a Republican Speaker of the House. And he’s basically handed over control to Chuck Schumer.
We need to choose a new Speaker, we need to choose a Speaker of the House that is a Republican that will walk into a room and negotiate through strength and not hand over every single win to Chuck Schumer and the White House. So, I’ll be talking with many of my colleagues and work through this process. It’s also my intent to make sure that committees can continue to do their important work, the important investigations that we have going on, such as our investigation into Joe Biden on the Oversight Committee, also taking our articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, which by the way are my articles of impeachment, over to the Senate — Chuck Schumer needs to hold a trial in the Senate — and also continuing the work through House Admin on January 6 and other important committee work. But the clock is ticking, and the time has started that our conference needs to have the conversation and find a Speaker that we can trust that will support the Republican majority and the American people.
Everyone will be able to go home for the two-week recess, and I’m sure they’ll be able to spend time thinking about this and hearing from their constituents. I know most people, our Republican base is furious over this bill, the second part of the omnibus that passed with Democrat votes, and it passed without the majority of the majority. More Republicans voted against this bill today than did vote for it. So, it’s time to go home and talk to our constituents over the break. It doesn’t have to receive a floor vote until I call it up for a floor vote. And right now, that’s going to basically be a decision that I make when the time comes to call it for a vote. I’m not announcing a time yet, but I am giving a lot of respect and time to my conference.
This is an important election year. Most Americans are terrified for our future. We’re watching what’s happening at the border, wondering who will be the next woman that is raped, who will be the next Laken Riley, who will be the next person that finds squatters in their home? There was a woman just killed in New York when she went to remove squatters from her mother’s house. There’s crimes being committed against Americans every single day by illegals. We need a Speaker of the House that is willing to negotiate through strength, and that is also willing and capable of leading the People’s House for the policies of President Trump when he wins this election in 2024 and moves into the White House. That’s extremely important to me, and it’s extremely important to the American people.
Taking away our ability to introduce amendments on this important funding bill was absolutely infuriating to most of our Republican members. Yes, it was basically throwing in the towel and letting Chuck Schumer drive the bill process and choose what type of earmarks, earmarks such as funding for late term abortion clinics, funding for DEI, funding for trans policies that will be used on children and the youth of America. This is not what Republicans support. We don’t want to vote for a bill that funds those type of things that are against our values in order to fund our military. That shouldn’t be the choice that Republicans were put in. However, that’s what Speaker Johnson did to our entire conference today, and that’s why a majority of the majority voted against this funding bill today. I put in the motion to vacate, respectfully. This is not a personal attack against Mike Johnson at all. I respect him completely as a person, and I think he’s a good man, but he’s a man that’s not capable to lead the country at this time.