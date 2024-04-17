Biden Backs Mike Johnson’s Ukraine Aid Plan, Urges Democrats to Get on Board and Says he Will Sign Into Law “Immediately” – Rep. Thomas Massie: “Johnson’s Plan is Biden’s Plan”

Joe Biden, Democrats, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and the RINOs are colluding on an aid package for Ukraine, which may upset plans by some Republican lawmakers to remove Johnson from the Speaker’s chair.

The $95 billion package provides an additional “$60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.” It also provides aid to both Israel and, reportedly, Palestine. “I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world,” said Joe Biden in a statement urging Democrats in the House and the Democrat-controlled Senate to pass the un-American legislation.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who recently announced that we will cosponsor a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker, said on X, “Biden backs Johnson’s plan because Johnson’s plan is Biden’s plan.”

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) the motion thanks to his actions over the House Omnibus bill, which will fund the government until September 30.

Massie announced in an X post on Monday, “I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by Rep. MTG. He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker.”

Massie further slammed Johnson for leading the House to pass a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans, reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702, and his push for another disastrous foreign aid package:

Massie’s support is pivotal given the slim Republican majority in the House, which has been further diminished by the resignations of several GOP members and the ousting of Rep. George Santos (R-NY). This delicate balance suggests that a unified Democrat vote, coupled with the motion to vacate, could end Johnson’s tenure as Speaker.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Johnson was in negotiations with the Biden regime to introduce a substantial funding package for foreign conflicts and whip up opposition from the Democrats to a Motion to Vacate against him.

On Monday, Johnson said he is ready to fund the hapless Ukraine War. Johnson is not capable of fighting back against the Uniparty cabal so he joined them – once again.

House Democrats to Save Embattled Speaker Mike Johnson Against Motion to Vacate in Exchange for Ukraine Aid Agreement (VIDEO)

Still no southern border security… These people care more about protecting Ukrainians than they do Americans.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) also slammed the foreign aid bills, asking, “Where is the funding for our border? $48.43 BILLION more for Ukraine but NO security for AMERICANS?”


The Biden White House released the following statement on Johnson’s Ukraine funding package:

Statement from President Joe Biden on the House’s National Security Supplemental

I strongly support this package to get critical support to Israel and Ukraine, provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and bolster security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Israel is facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine is facing continued bombardment from Russia that has intensified dramatically in the last month.

The House must pass the package this week and the Senate should quickly follow. I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won’t let Iran or Russia succeed.

