Total Surrender: Johnson’s Ukraine Aid Package Allows Biden to Forgive 50% of “Loans” on November 15 and 100% of “Loans” to Ukraine Later On

In the last month, Republicans under Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership have given up a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans, reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702, and now this.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that Joe Biden, the Democrats, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and the RINOs are colluding on an aid package for Ukraine, which may upset plans by some Republican lawmakers to remove Johnson from the Speaker’s chair.

On Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit reported that Johnson was negotiating with the Biden regime to introduce a substantial funding package for foreign conflicts and whip up opposition from the Democrats to a Motion to Vacate against him.

The $95 billion package provides an additional “$60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.” It also provides aid to both Israel and, reportedly, Palestine. “I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world,” said Joe Biden in a statement urging Democrats in the House and the Democrat-controlled Senate to pass the un-American legislation.

This legislation includes a loan structure, which comes after Mike Johnson spoke at a press conference with President Trump at the Mar a Lago on April 12. The President expressed his desire to make the funding “in the form of a loan” and stop “handing out gifts.”

According to a source with knowledge about the press conference, Mike Johnson went to the Mar a Lago to speak with President Trump about a variety of issues critical to the GOP and to show unity within the party. Johnson originally hoped to cover support for his Ukraine aid package in the press conference, though after what appeared to be a lack of enthusiasm, the topic shifted to election integrity efforts. During the conference, a reporter asked Trump whether he would support a Ukrainian aid bill if the Speaker moved forward with it.

Trump responded to the reporter’s question:

Trump: We’re looking at it right now, and they’re talking about it, and we’re thinking about making it in the form of a loan instead of just a gift. We keep handing out gifts of billions and billions of dollars, and we’ll take a look at it. But much more importantly to me is the fact that Europe has to step up, and they have to give money. They have to equalize it. They don’t equalize. I’m very upset about it because they’re affected much more than we are. The Ukraine situation would have never happened if I was president. It would have never, ever happened, and everybody says that, including Democrats. That it happened is such an outrage. Millions of people are dead right now—both sides, millions of people are dead. Cities are blown to ashes; you’ll never rebuild those cities and certainly not like they were, so beautiful. And this is something that should have never happened. October 7 should have never happened in Israel. It should have never happened. What happened there was outrageous. Iran was broke when I was president. People weren’t buying oil from Iran. They weren’t allowed to. If they were going to buy oil from Iran, then they weren’t going to do any business in the US. And I said it to China, I said it to everybody. They weren’t doing business. They were broke. They didn’t have money for Hamas. They didn’t have money for Hezbollah. It would have never happened. October 7 would have never happened; It did happen, and now it’s a disaster, and it’s only getting worse. So, it’s very sad.

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

However, the package Mike Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024 and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

After President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term is over in January. If Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later.

From the text of H.R. 8035 – Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024:

More below: