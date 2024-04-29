“Obviously We’ll Wait for Leader Jeffries to Figure Out That Solution” – Reps Jared Moskowitz, Hakeem Jeffries Suggest Democrats Will Likely Save The Speaker After $61 Billion Ukraine Aid Deal

Mike Johnson’s betrayal of Republican voters may have saved him the Speakership as his Democrat colleagues plan to come to his rescue amidst a threat of Motion to Vacate by America First Republicans in the House.

Now that the GOP only has a one-vote majority in the House thanks to the selfish early resignations by Kevin McCarthy (RINO-CA), Ken Buck (RINO-CO), and Mike Gallagher (RINO-WI) along with the stupid ousting of George Santos (R-NY), Johnson needs only to appeal to the Democrats and overwhelming majority of RINOs within the Republican conference.

The news that Democrats are backing Johnson comes as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) recently announced he will co-sponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair and remove Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House over his ongoing support for Ukraine as our southern border remains wide open.

Greene filed and announced her motion after the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans. The vote – 286 to 134 – had 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting ‘yay.’ It was later passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Johnson recently cut a deal with Democrats in passing three bills to hand out $95 Billion in “foreign aid” to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S.-involved conflict zones around the world. Of the $95 Billion, $61 Billion was allocated for Ukraine.

Rep. Andy Biggs said last week, “The Speaker actually put together a coalition with Democrats to get the Ukraine funding that was $65 billion or so.” Prior to this and the passage of $95 billion in aid, The Gateway Pundit reported that Johnson was negotiating with the Biden regime to introduce a substantial funding package for foreign conflicts and whip up opposition from the Democrats to a Motion to Vacate against him.

The handout to Ukraine was sold to the American people as a “loan.” However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. No wonder Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

This means after President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term ends in January. However, if Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later. This isn’t a loan. It’s a handout. It was a total surrender on the part of Mike Johnson.

Johnson’s surrender and betrayal of the conservative agenda could be explained by the fact that one of his top handlers aides, Policy Director Dan Ziegler, is a former lobbyist with clients who have a financial interest in Ukraine aid.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) revealed that only $44 to $47 billion–40%–of the $113 billion that the United States has handed out to Ukraine is lethal aid.” So what was the other 66 to $69 billion for?” Roy asked on Bannon’s War Room.

Two bills from the latest handout package, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 and the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, both passed the House with more support from Democrats than Republicans. This comes after Republicans under Mike Johnson’s leadership gave up a $1.2 trillion spending bill, also with more support from Democrats than Republicans, and reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702.

All 112 “Nay” votes on a bill to send $60 billion to Ukraine came from Republicans, with 101 Republicans voting “AYE” with 210 Democrats. Every single Democrat voted in favor of sending additional taxpayer money to secure a foreign border, more than doubling the number of Republican votes in favor.

Speaker Johnson arrogantly declared himself a “wartime speaker” before announcing the massive foreign aid package to fund multiple countries oceans away — but not the United States. The United States is not even at war with anyone!

In a more recent development, the Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday that the U.S. secretly sent long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine as part of the $61 billion dollar package passed by Democrats, RINOs, and Speaker Johnson and signed by Joe Biden.

Steve Bannon on Saturday told Ben Harnwell he is “very disturbed about Johnson,” calling the latest move a “criminal conspiracy.”

Then, on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the U.S. and Ukraine are “working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next ten years,” seemingly taking away President Trump’s power to do anything once passed.

Per Axios, "many Democrats have gone on the record to say they would not support ousting Johnson, especially after he passed aid to Ukraine."

Axios reports,