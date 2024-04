BREAKING: House RINOS Pass Mike Johnson’s Biden Backed $95 BILLION in Foreign Aid Bills Including ADDITIONAL $60.84 BILLION to Ukraine – Here Are The RINOs Who Voted to Fund Conflicts Oceans Away

The House of Representatives on Saturday passed three bills to hand out money to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S. involved conflict zones around the world.

The Democrats waved Ukranian flags on the floor of the United States House of Representatives as they voted to send $60 BILLION of taxpayer money to secure a foreign border.

In the last month, Republicans under Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership have given up a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans, reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702, and now this.

As a result, Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) recently announced that they will co-sponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) Motion to Vacate the Chair and remove Mike Johnson as Speaker.

President Trump on Thursday came out in opposition to the foreign aid package demanding that Europe equalize America’s contributions to Ukraine’s war–in Europe. “Why is it that the United States is over $100 Billion Dollars into the Ukraine War more than Europe, and we have an Ocean between us as separation!” said Trump in a scathing Truth Social post.

This comes after President Trump aired similar sentiments in a press conference with Speaker Johnson last week. He noted that “we keep handing out gifts of billions and billions of dollars” and called on Europe to give money to equalize America’s aid contributions. Trump also stated that he wanted to see Mike Johnson and Republicans in Congress attach loan terms to the aid we’re providing.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the “loan” structure in the package Mike Johnson announced Wednesday includes FULL LOAN FORGIVENESS!

the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024 and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

This means that after President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term ends in January. However, if Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later. This isn’t a loan. It’s a handout.

“I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world,” said Joe Biden in a statement urging Democrats in the House and the Democrat-controlled Senate to pass the un-American legislation.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) revealed that only $44 to $47 billion--40%--of the $113 billion that the United States has handed out to Ukraine is lethal aid." So what was the other $66 to $69 billion dollars for?," Roy asked on Bannon's War Room.

This could be one of the greatest financial frauds in US history – Next to the Biden COVID assistance fraud.

Meanwhile, our southern border remains wide open and our national security at extreme risk.

Rep Andy Biggs shared on X,

Democrats chanted “Ukraine” while waving Ukrainian flags on the Floor of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives. The Uniparty approved $60.8 billion more for Ukraine while the US quickly approaches $35 trillion in debt. The DC Cartel cares more about Ukraine than you. Trending: Democrats Move to Strip Trump of Secret Service Protection

Democrats chanted “Ukraine” while waving Ukrainian flags on the Floor of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives. The Uniparty approved $60.8 billion more for Ukraine while the US quickly approaches $35 trillion in debt. The DC Cartel cares more about Ukraine than you. pic.twitter.com/QldqOq3jtR — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 20, 2024

See the Republicans who voted in favor of sending nearly $100 billion overseas below:

On H.R. 8036 - Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, - 178 Republicans voted "YEA" with 207 Democrats:

On H.R. 8035 - Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 - 101 Republicans voted "AYE" with 210 Democrats:

On H.R. 8034 - Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 - 193 Republicans voted "AYE" with 173 Democrats: