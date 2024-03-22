BREAKING: House Passes $1.2 Trillion Bill to Avert Shutdown with More Votes From Democrats Than Republicans

The House of Representatives on Friday voted to avert a government shutdown with more votes from Democrats than Republicans.

The vote – 286 to 134 – with 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting ‘yay.’

The bill will head to the Democrat-controlled Senate as a midnight deadline looms.

The $1.2 trillion ‘minibus’ bill spanned over 1,000 pages and was made public early Thursday morning while Americans were asleep.

The passage of the ‘minibus’ follows the House’s passage of a $460 billion package earlier this month, aimed at funding key federal agencies through the end of the budget year.

At 2:32 am—when Americans were sleeping—the Swamp released its second half of the omnibus. 1,012 pages that spend $1.2 TRILLION of taxpayer dollars on disastrous policies. The House is still expected to vote on this monstrosity TOMORROW MORNING. Washington is beyond broken. pic.twitter.com/AlZCDYWBKK — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) March 21, 2024

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) criticized the bill for its bloated spending and lack of oversight, “With less than 24 hrs to review — the #SwampOmnibus — 1000+ pages & $1.2 Trillion — shatters spending caps to fund the WHO, woke DOD policies, a weaponized FBI headquarters, & utterly fails to address Progressive Democrats’ mass release of criminals across our borders. No Republican should vote for it.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday filed a motion to vacate Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House after the $1.2 trillion spending bill.