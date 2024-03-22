BREAKING: House Passes $1.2 Trillion Bill to Avert Shutdown with More Votes From Democrats Than Republicans

by

The House of Representatives on Friday voted to avert a government shutdown with more votes from Democrats than Republicans.

The vote – 286 to 134 – with 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting ‘yay.’

The bill will head to the Democrat-controlled Senate as a midnight deadline looms.

The $1.2 trillion ‘minibus’ bill spanned over 1,000 pages and was made public early Thursday morning while Americans were asleep.

The passage of the ‘minibus’ follows the House’s passage of a $460 billion package earlier this month, aimed at funding key federal agencies through the end of the budget year.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) criticized the bill for its bloated spending and lack of oversight, “With less than 24 hrs to review — the #SwampOmnibus — 1000+ pages & $1.2 Trillion — shatters spending caps to fund the WHO, woke DOD policies, a weaponized FBI headquarters, & utterly fails to address Progressive Democrats’ mass release of criminals across our borders. No Republican should vote for it.”

Credit: Rep. Chip Roy

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday filed a motion to vacate Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House after the $1.2 trillion spending bill.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.