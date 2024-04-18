SUCH BS: Self Proclaimed “Wartime Speaker” Mike Johnson Says His Situation is “Comparable to The Civil War but Maybe Worse” (VIDEO)

Speaker of The House Mike Johnson on Tuesday told reporters, “I regard myself as a wartime speaker… in a literal sense,” as the embattled speaker faces pushback from his Republican colleagues for his leadership since taking over the House.

Who are we at war with?

As David Sacks, co-host of the All In podcast, said on X, “Mike Johnson proclaims that he is a ‘wartime speaker’ but what war is America in? America does not need to be in any wars unless fools in Washington make it a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Johnson: Look, we are in unprecedented times, we are in dangerous times. This has been articulated here, around the world, and here at home. We need steady leadership, we need steady hands at the wheel. I regard myself as a wartime speaker, I mean, in a literal sense we are. I knew that when I took the gavel. I didn’t anticipate that this would be an easy path. Former Speaker Newt Gingrich posted a couple of days ago on his social media that this is the hardest challenge that has faced a speaker, probably in the history of the country, and the moment that we’re in right now, he said, arguably may be comparable to the Civil War but maybe worse.

This comes after a post by Newt Gingrich that seemingly got to Johnson’s head.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who recently announced that we will cosponsor a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker, chimed in on X, “Get a grip; we are not at war. You can’t use that as an excuse to justify passage of warrantless spying, a bloated omnibus, or $100 billion in foreign aid.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that Mike Johnson is trying to make good with Democrats and save himself from an ousting. This means negotiating with the Biden regime to introduce a substantial funding package for foreign conflicts to whip up opposition from the Democrats to a Motion to Vacate against him.

The $95 billion package provides an additional “$60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.” It also provides aid to both Israel and, reportedly, Palestine. “I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world,” said Joe Biden in a statement urging Democrats in the House and the Democrat-controlled Senate to pass the un-American legislation.

Worse, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024 and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

After President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term ends in January. However, if Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later. This isn’t a loan. It’s a handout.

In the last month, Republicans under Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership have given up a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans, reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702, and now this.

Roger Stone came in hot, telling his followers on X, “Speaker Mike Johnson sold us the f*ck out on FISA,” and declaring that he will not be speaker next year:

Johnson is not capable of fighting back against the Uniparty cabal, let alone being a “wartime Speaker.”