EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Paul Gosar Speaks to The Gateway Pundit About House Bill to Send $60 Billion to Ukraine and His Support on Motion to Vacate and Remove Speaker Mike Johnson

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson on Thursday after announcing he added his name in support of the Motion to Vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson.
The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday that Gosar became the third Republican, joining Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), to support a Motion to Vacate the Chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker. “Nearly 11 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border in the past three years. My congressional district in Arizona, ground zero for the invasion, is getting pummeled by the surge of lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have brought violent crime, deadly drugs, human trafficking and are depleting resources and services meant for U.S. citizens. In fact, every state has become a border state. Communities across the country are being ravaged, families are being destroyed and Americans in need are being ignored,” Gosar said in response to Mike Johnson’s latest anti-American foreign aid package, announced Wednesday.
Speaker Johnson arrogantly declared himself a “wartime speaker” before announcing the massive foreign aid package to fund multiple countries oceans away — but not the United States. The United States is not even at war with anyone!
Next, Congress will presumably declare war somewhere to make Johnson’s self-fulfilling prophecy come true.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, The House of Representatives on Saturday passed three bills to hand out $95 Billion in “foreign aid” to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S. involved conflict zones around the world. Of the $95 Billion, over $60 Billion was allocated for Ukraine.
The handout to Ukraine was sold to the American people as a “loan.” However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.
Two bills, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 and the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, both passed the House with more support from Democrats than Republicans.
All 112 “Nay” votes on a bill to send $60 billion to Ukraine came from Republicans, with 101 Republicans voting “AYE” with 210 Democrats. Every single Democrat voted in favor of sending additional taxpayer money to secure a foreign border, more than doubling the number of Republican votes in favor.
Ukraine funding, which received more support from Republicans than Democrats, comes after Republicans under Mike Johnson’s leadership gave up a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans and reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702.
Asked why Mike Johnson would bring this fake Ukraine "loan" bill to the floor, Gosar told us that Democrat Chuck Schumer put all of this in there and speculated that "Johnson was forced to bring this to the floor." Gosar added, "This is all done from the defense perspective. This is coming from the military complex Eisenhower warned us about."
In addition to Mike Johnson, Gosar was also asked about his so-called Republican colleague from Arizona, Rep. Juan Ciscomani.
Ciscomani was the only Representative in the Arizona Republican delegation who voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion spending package and the renewal of FISA warrantless spying. He also joined Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona in voting for a $60 billion handout to Ukraine on Saturday.
Gosar said, "It's very, very important for people in his district to talk to him and tell him their opinion" and hold him accountable, which can also be done through voting in the primary elections.
The Gateway Pundit previously spoke with Ciscomani Primary challenger Kathleen Winn to discuss Ciscomani's voting record on anti-American policies. Winn chimed in again on Ciscomani's votes to send $95 billion to foreign countries and leave our border wide open, telling The Gateway Pundit, "It's one thing to say you want to secure the border and another to do something. Ciscomani's vote did neither to make Arizona or America safer." She continued, "Once again, he is not honoring the request of his constituents, and voters should respond in kind."
Watch the full interview with Rep. Paul Gosar below:
Conradson: What finally brought you to this decision?
Gosar: Well, we get this package and the more we find out about this package, the worse it gets. The key here is we have an invasion going of illegal aliens on our southern border, and the speaker promised that this would be a hill to die on, that we would have that support for our border security and for America, its homeland. And we didn't get that at all. And there's something wrong when you can't protect your own homeland, but yet, you're dealing with a war out in Ukraine, you know, that they're losing badly. Then you got another war going on in the Middle East with Israel and Hamas, and now Iran. So, I could not live with myself if I didn't say, ‘Listen, he's not doing the will of the people. We need to listen to people.’ This is the number one issue in our country is this illegal immigration charter.
Conradson: And every single Arizona Republican, except for one, kind of sees how this issue is affecting the country and the state of Arizona. Every single Arizona Republican except for Juan Ciscomani seems to be not in favor with passing this bill and in favor of securing our border. And just to remind everybody, this is the third major loss for Republicans in the last month. First, we have the $1.2 trillion spending package, which did nothing to secure the border. Next, we have FISA renewal, which harms Americans, and now we have this. Why is it that your colleague Ciscomani will not vote for pro-American policies?
Gosar: I don't know you got to talk to him. And I think it's very, very important for people in his district to talk to him and tell him their opinion. You know, we're a vast nation, so there's a lot of different opinions out there, but that's why the debate is there. That's why we elect people but you also have to not stop there but hold them accountable. I’ve been held accountable a lot of times, Jordan, you know, from my animé to, you know, taking other things down. So, from that standpoint, there's always going to be consequences. If there are no consequences and they’re not followed through with, you just go around and pass things. But you know, somebody's really worse about this. They started this a little bit earlier. This bill, you know, in FISA, we at least got rid of 70% of the bill. What I mean by that is they wanted to renew it for seven years. We renewed it for two years. That's key because they put it into the Trump administration, the future Trump administration, where he can actually help us kill it — get through total reforms. Yeah, it was disheartening that we didn't get the warrant. But even Warren Davidson's bill, [H.R. 4639 – Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act], passed the House, and it's got a chance to go through the Senate and get signed into law. So, we'll see, we'll see. But once again, the money issue on this on our border; the money's there. You know, we were responsible for killing the COVID national emergency. Were the only non-president to ever kill a national emergency. There's tons of money in there; they keep flaunting this money in front of us, whether it be the $10,000 credit card up in New York to the $1,000 per illegal alien, the housing, the feeding of them. All this is coming from there. It's flushed with money. The government is flushed with money, and the federal government's trying to use it against us. Why don't we use that accordingly? Why can't we leverage Ukraine to get our own border secure?
Conradson: With this foreign aid bill, they claim it's a loan, but really it's a giveaway. I mean, it gives the President power to forgive 50% of the loan here in November before President Trump takes office. If President Trump doesn't take office, if they're able to steal the election, they can forgive 100% of the loan. What is this? Why did Johnson bring a bill like this to the floor?
Gosar: Well, I think Johnson was forced to bring this to the floor. You know, Thomas Massie will tell you this started out as a veterans bill, H.R. 815, and it was advancement of health care for veterans in rural settings. So Schumer guts it, and he puts his crappy bill in here. This is all done from the defense perspective. This is coming from the military complex Eisenhower warned us about. That's where this is coming from. So, yeah, you're exactly right. The money is going to Hamas even though they say it's not. How do you give that other aid to Israel, but it's coming contingency with it? There's really no contingencies on Ukraine. You know, and I offered amendments, Jordan, you know, to start the peace talks, because what we're hearing is is that from real people, from real situations, from real time, is that Ukraine's badly getting destroyed and that the young people in Ukraine aren't wanting to antie up because they're just going to be fodder for death. Something's wrong here. And we're just funneling money to all sides of the war. So, is this really about making money for the industrial war complex? Or is it about true liberty and freedom?