EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Paul Gosar Speaks to The Gateway Pundit About House Bill to Send $60 Billion to Ukraine and His Support on Motion to Vacate and Remove Speaker Mike Johnson

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson on Thursday after announcing he added his name in support of the Motion to Vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday that Gosar became the third Republican, joining Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), to support a Motion to Vacate the Chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker. “Nearly 11 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border in the past three years. My congressional district in Arizona, ground zero for the invasion, is getting pummeled by the surge of lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have brought violent crime, deadly drugs, human trafficking and are depleting resources and services meant for U.S. citizens. In fact, every state has become a border state. Communities across the country are being ravaged, families are being destroyed and Americans in need are being ignored,” Gosar said in response to Mike Johnson’s latest anti-American foreign aid package, announced Wednesday.

Speaker Johnson arrogantly declared himself a “wartime speaker” before announcing the massive foreign aid package to fund multiple countries oceans away — but not the United States. The United States is not even at war with anyone!

Next, Congress will presumably declare war somewhere to make Johnson’s self-fulfilling prophecy come true.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The House of Representatives on Saturday passed three bills to hand out $95 Billion in “foreign aid” to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S. involved conflict zones around the world. Of the $95 Billion, over $60 Billion was allocated for Ukraine.

The handout to Ukraine was sold to the American people as a “loan.” However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

Two bills, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 and the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, both passed the House with more support from Democrats than Republicans.

All 112 “Nay” votes on a bill to send $60 billion to Ukraine came from Republicans, with 101 Republicans voting “AYE” with 210 Democrats. Every single Democrat voted in favor of sending additional taxpayer money to secure a foreign border, more than doubling the number of Republican votes in favor.

Ukraine funding, which received more support from Republicans than Democrats, comes after Republicans under Mike Johnson’s leadership gave up a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans and reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702.

Asked why Mike Johnson would bring this fake Ukraine "loan" bill to the floor, Gosar told us that Democrat Chuck Schumer put all of this in there and speculated that "Johnson was forced to bring this to the floor." Gosar added, "This is all done from the defense perspective. This is coming from the military complex Eisenhower warned us about."

In addition to Mike Johnson, Gosar was also asked about his so-called Republican colleague from Arizona, Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

Ciscomani was the only Representative in the Arizona Republican delegation who voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion spending package and the renewal of FISA warrantless spying. He also joined Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona in voting for a $60 billion handout to Ukraine on Saturday.

Gosar said, "It's very, very important for people in his district to talk to him and tell him their opinion" and hold him accountable, which can also be done through voting in the primary elections.

The Gateway Pundit previously spoke with Ciscomani Primary challenger Kathleen Winn to discuss Ciscomani's voting record on anti-American policies. Winn chimed in again on Ciscomani's votes to send $95 billion to foreign countries and leave our border wide open, telling The Gateway Pundit, "It's one thing to say you want to secure the border and another to do something. Ciscomani's vote did neither to make Arizona or America safer." She continued, "Once again, he is not honoring the request of his constituents, and voters should respond in kind."

Watch the full interview with Rep. Paul Gosar below: