Trump Reposts Photo With RFK Jr. Captioned “The Strongest Anti-Establishment Ticket in American History”

President Trump on Friday reposted an image of himself and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking in Glendale, Arizona with the caption, “The strongest anti-establishment ticket in American history.”

The post, which does not mention Trump’s current running mate, JD Vance, seemingly refers to Trump and RFK as a “ticket.” With the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and the Kennedy family’s history of assassinations, this may truly be the only team that can end the deep state and expose the CIA.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, RFK Jr. suspended his presidential campaign last week and joined Trump onstage in Glendale, Arizona to announce a historic partnership between two anti-establishment leaders in American politics. During the rally, Trump unveiled a plan to form an expert panel in partnership with RFK to address the alarming rise of chronic diseases in children. RFK also announced that he would partner with President Trump’s administration to fight against big pharma.

The Gateway Pundit reported in January 2024 on the dream team that could be with Trump and RFK Jr. running on the same ticket and winning 60% of the general election vote. It was later reported by the New York Post that a Trump insider revealed the Trump campaign was interested early on in the potential of a Trump/Kennedy ticket. “Anything’s possible. I wouldn’t write it off by any means,” the insider said early on in Kennedy’s bid for the White House.

Trump ally Roger Stone also floated RFK as a potential Trump running mate in a Substack article last year, where he called on President Trump to “consider the drafting of RFK as the Republican vice presidential candidate in a ‘bipartisan’ unity ticket.” The idea was also spearheaded by Steve Bannon, who said on War Room a Trump/Kennedy ticket would “win a massive landslide.”

While a Trump/Vance sign is displayed in the photo, the X post from Benny Johnson, shared by Trump on Truth Social, makes no mention of JD Vance. This led some to speculate that Vance could be replaced on the ticket, which has been done before.

A separate post from Johnson is more clear, declaring, “This is the 2024 ticket.”

To many Trump supporters, who do not fall into the category of a traditional Republican voter and have supported Trump since day one, this would be a blessing. They do not see Vance as any different than the plethora of establishment Republicans and Never-Trumpers within the party.

After all, Vance, eight years ago before the 2016 election, described himself as a “Never Trump guy,” called him a “fraud,” called his supporters racists, and declared that he would vote for Hillary Clinton or a third party candidate in 2016. In now-deleted tweets, Vance declared his support for Evan McMullin for president in 2016 and lambasted soon-to-be President Trump in October 2016 for “making people I care about,” including Immigrants and Muslims, “afraid.” After Trump was inaugurated, in March 2017, Vance wrote, “In 4 years, I hope people remember that it was those of us who empathized with Trump’s voters who fought him the most aggressively.” He also liked a slew of tweets parroting leftwing talking points against Trump.

The Gateway Pundit previously highlighted some of his vicious rhetoric against President Trump, including calls for both sides to “despise Trump and what he stands for.”

Vance further declared in a 2016 OP-ED for the New York Times that Trump is "unfit for our nation’s highest office."

Vance went on to write what could be aptly considered a love letter in 2017, titled "Barack Obama and Me. " In it, he outlined his admiration for Bill Clinton despite his sexually scandalous presidency, how Obama's life "seemed to embody my sense of the American ideal" and made him an "admirable man," and then declared before his final departure from the White House, "I’ll miss him, and the example he set."

The Vice Presidential nominee's anti-Trump rhetoric was later disavowed while he was vying for Trump's endorsement in a seven-way primary race for the Senate in 2022. Prior to entering the Senate race, Vance also scrubbed his Twitter feed of past posts attacking Trump.

However, as Trump has repeatedly said over the years, politicians tend to revert to their original stance on a topic.

Still, RFK has his own drawbacks. As Roger Stone notes in his 2023 OP-ED, RFK "has a long record of environmental activism and support for other progressive policies." In fact, RFK has been so radical on environmentalism that he's called for imprisonment or other consequences for influential climate skeptics and politicians who deny climate change. While RFK claims these remarks were taken out of context, he has a history of extreme environmental stances, including a permanent ban on natural gas exports.

Time is running out to determine whether or not Vance is another Mike Pence, who began sabotaging President Trump early on in his first term and later betrayed the country on the world stage by cowering and certifying the stolen 2020 election.

Recall Trump's famous recitation of "The Snake" poem, which partially reads: