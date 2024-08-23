WATCH LIVE: RFK Jr. Expected to Drop Out and Endorse Trump During Address to The Nation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to hold a press conference at 11 am PST in Phoenix, Arizona, where he is expected to announce his withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential Election and endorse Donald J. Trump for President.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week, Kennedy officially withdrew from the ballot in Arizona, fueling speculation and previous reports that he will join forces with President Trump.

Sources close to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign reportedly confirmed to Alex Jones that an endorsement of Trump will be made official this Friday. RFK Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, also hinted earlier this week at teaming up with President Trump to stop Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“We run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, we draw more votes from Trump,” said Shanahan. “Or, we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump, and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

This evening, it is believed that following his press conference, RFK will join President Trump nearby as a mystery special guest at his rally in Glendale, Arizona.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on RFK's press conference and President Trump's rally in Glendale at 4 pm PST.

TGP's Jim Hoft is live at the press conference:

The press conference is now expected to begin at 11:45 am PST.

Update from RFK Jr.:

Time change - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will Address the Nation at 11:45 PT / 2:45 ET — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 23, 2024

Watch live below:

Via Fox: