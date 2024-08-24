IT’S HAPPENING! Trump Announces Formation of Expert Panel to Join Forces with RFK Jr. in Tackling the Alarming Rise of Chronic Diseases in Children!

In a groundbreaking announcement that has sent waves through the political and medical communities, President Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to form an expert panel in partnership with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to address the alarming rise of chronic diseases in children.

This announcement, made at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, signals a direct challenge to Big Pharma, whose unchecked influence has long been suspected of contributing to the health crisis facing the nation’s youth.

For years, Big Pharma has been raking in billions while the rates of chronic diseases, including autoimmune disorders, autism, and obesity, have skyrocketed among children.

During the rally, Trump praised Kennedy’s relentless dedication to advocating for the health and well-being of American families, particularly children.

“I also want to salute Bobby’s decades of work as an advocate for the health of our families and our children. Nobody’s done more,” Trump said.

“Millions and millions of Americans who want clean air, clean water, and a healthy nation have concerns about toxins in our environment and pesticides in our food. That’s why today I’m repeating my pledge to establish a panel of top experts working with Bobby to investigate what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases,” he added.

The Trump-Kennedy alliance is more than just a political partnership; it is a testament to what can be achieved when leaders put aside partisan differences to focus on the well-being of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

This is the great awakening!

Trump Announces he will Establish a Panel of Experts to to work with RFK JR to Investigate and Remedy the Chronic Disease Epidemic in Children!

pic.twitter.com/PVuxG6B5Xq — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 24, 2024

During RFK Jr.’s speech earlier, he formally announced that he would partner with President Trump’s administration to fight against big pharma.

“We will make Americans healthy again… within four years, America will be healthy.”

Kennedy also described how he approached Kamala Harris to discuss the health crisis in America and other issues – but Kamala was not interested in talking.

“I was a ferocious critic of many of the policies during his first administration, and there are still issues and approaches upon which we continue to have very serious differences,” RFK Jr. said earlier.

We are aligned with each other on other key issues, like ending the Forever Wars, ending the childhood disease epidemics, securing the border, protecting freedom of speech, unravelling the corporate capture of our regulatory agencies, getting the US intelligence agency is out of the business of propagandizing and censoring and surveilling Americans, and interfering with our elections.”

“Following my first discussion with President Trump, I all tried, unsuccessfully, to open similar discussions with Vice President Harris. Vice President Harris declined to meet or even to speak with me.”

“Suspending my candidacy is a hard-rending decision for me, but I’m convinced that it’s the best hope for ending the Ukraine war and ending the chronic disease epidemic that is eroding our nation’s vitality from the inside.”