BREAKING: RFK Jr. Officially Endorses President Trump — Formally Announces He Will Partner with Trump’s Administration

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.​

Kennedy, in a statement, outlined the three primary causes that drove him to this decision: free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as “the war on our children.”

He explained that these issues were central to his initial decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now they have compelled him to support Trump’s candidacy.

“The three great causes that drove me down to this race in the first place, primarily, these are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent. Now, to throw my support to President Trump, the causes were free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy went on to lament the transformation of the Democrat Party, which he described as having abandoned its roots as the party of the working class, government transparency, and environmental stewardship.

“We were the party of labor, of the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment. Our party was the bulwark against big money interests and corporate power. True to its name, it was the Party of Democracy,” he said.

Reflecting on his decision to leave the Democratic Party, Kennedy cited what he sees as a dramatic departure from the core values he was raised with. “As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with.”

Kennedy didn’t hold back in his criticism, labeling the Democratic Party as having become “the Party of War, Censorship, Corruption, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Ag, and big money.”

He also took aim at the party’s handling of the 2024 election cycle, accusing it of abandoning democratic principles. “They wanted to abandon democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting President,” Kennedy stated, a sharp rebuke of the party’s current leadership.

According to RFK Jr., “choosing to support Trump is a spiritual thing for him.”

He also formally announces that he will partner with President Trump’s administration to fight against the big pharma.

“We will make Americans healthy again… within four years, America will be healthy.”

