Good News!… We Called It! President Trump’s Team Reportedly has Reached Out to Bobby Kennedy Jr. about Serving as VP – “Wouldn’t Write It Off”

This is good news!

According to Jon Levine at The New York Post, President Donald Trump has reached out to Bobby Kennedy, Jr. about serving as his Vice President.

Recent polling posted at Real Clear Politics confirms that a Trump-Robert Kennedy, Jr. ticket would win over 60% of the vote. Joe Biden would be a distant second and would suffer the historic loss he deserves.

Today, America is at a crossroads. There is only one man who can lead us back to our foundation, to law and order, to a rational foreign policy, to a thriving country that respects its border.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week: If President Trump needs to take on Robert Kennedy, Jr. to ensure a united win in November, then he should not hesitate to make that happen.

The New York Post reported:

People close to former President Trump made preliminary overtures to Robert F. Kennedy about the possibility of serving as his running mate, The Post has learned. “Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy early on, but it was all premature,” said one person familiar with the matter, adding that it was “right out of the box when Bobby announced” in April 2023 he was running for president. “Anything’s possible. I wouldn’t write it off by any means,” the insider continued. Kennedy, 70, who initially was running as a Democrat but is now an independent, wasn’t interested and has continued to shoot down speculation that he would ever take a job as Trump’s veep.

In 1864, during the height of the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln was paired with Democrat Andrew Johnson, selected by the National Unity Party to run with him in the upcoming presidential election.

At the time, Abraham Lincoln was convinced he was going to lose reelection, telling a White House visitor, “I am going to be beaten … and unless some great change takes place, badly beaten,”

The Democrats chose George B. McClellan, Lincoln’s notoriously cautious former general-in-chief of the army who had been fired after failing to pursue the retreating Confederates from Antietam in 1862.

Shortly after, General William T. Sherman captured Atlanta, and this was followed by a major Union victory in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. Suddenly, with the Confederacy on the ropes.

Lincoln went on to win the presidency and the Civil War against the South.

It was a pivotal point in American history.

Today, America is at another crossroads. The wild-eyed American-hating Marxists are in control of our mainstream media, our education system, Hollywood, the government, and our Department of Justice.

Joe Biden has destroyed the economy with his excessive spending, opened the borders to an invasion of millions of unknown aliens, he’s ruined our standing on the world stage, locked up supporters of Donald Trump, declared the opposition an enemy to America, his regime is behind numerous junk lawsuits against the leading presidential candidate, he destroyed the US justice system, and he is currently suing for the right to censor American voices and publications.

On top of that, we know he cheats.

America cannot survive another four years of Joe Biden.

America will not survive another four years of Joe Biden.