Roger Stone Identifies a Vice President that President Trump Might Consider – This Will Surprise You

Roger Stone shared this on his Substack – What About Bobby?

Roger Stone shared his observations about Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s announcement that he’ll be running for President on the Democrat ticket with some observations and an idea.

Here are excerpts from Stone’s Substack:

With authoritative polls showing that only 37% of Democrats want President Joe Biden to seek reelection, the potential candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is both intriguing and potentially substantially impactful on the 2024 presidential race. Kennedy – who is the scion of the Kennedy political legacy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, and the son of former U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy – has a long record of environmental activism and support for other progressive policies – but it is his longtime criticism of the safety and effectiveness of vaccinations for which he is best known. Kennedy raised concerns about the link between vaccinations and autism in 2015 and has emerged as the best-known critic of the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination—culminating in his landmark book, The Real Anthony Fauci. The Democrat Party has changed very dramatically since Robert Kennedy’s uncle, John, ran as an ardent anti-communist, supporter of a major defense buildup, tax-cutter, and supporter of a silver-backed dollar in 1960. President John Kennedy also became deeply suspicious of the intelligence services after being fed the flawed plan for the Bay of Pigs Invasion, as well as being surprised that U.S. intelligence services provided no “early warning” that the Russians had mounted U.S. targeted missiles in Cuba in 1962. Indeed, it is Kennedy’s vow to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds,” that was among the probable causes of his assassination in 1963—as I documented in my New York Times Best Selling Book The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ. Just as the Democrat Party machinery cheated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders out of the Democrat presidential nomination in 2016 and again in 2020; that same party machinery – now within the firm control of Barack Obama – can be counted on to kneecap RFK Jr. in the Democrat nominating process… With Kennedy emerging as the leading vaccination skeptic in the country and staking out an anti-globalist “America First” foreign policy view, those in Trump World would be wise to carefully monitor the progress of his candidacy. Just as a third of Bernie Sanders’ voters ended up voting for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential general election, the votes garnered by Robert Kennedy could easily end up in the Trump column in November of 2024. Given America’s state of peril, if RFK performs better than expected, the former President should consider the drafting of RFK as the Republican vice presidential candidate in a “bipartisan” unity ticket. This idea is not without precedent; Senator John McCain really wanted Democrat Senator Joe Lieberman as his running mate in 2008. McCain was ultimately talked out of the idea.

This is an interesting idea. Undoubtedly, there are going to be a lot of surprises between now and the 2024 election. Republicans with no chance in hell of winning will soon officially enter the Presidential race.

Mike Pence, with his holier-than-thou attitude, will never win the Presidency. He could have been a potential candidate, but he when he sided with the elites and Democrats and refused to consider actions to prevent the uncertifiable 2020 election from being certified, he ruined his chances.

Ron DeSantis must make a decision and, to date, it seems he does not want to risk his status as Florida governor to run, something he would have to give up under current Florida law for a Presidential run.

The other candidates are nowhere close to attracting the MAGA base, the largest political base in US history. Only Trump is able to lead MAGA. There are no replacements currently.

It is likely that Bobby Kennedy will get railroaded by the anti-American Obama gang. He is not on the side of destroying America and this will cost him dearly in the 2024 Presidential race with DC elites.

Kari Lake and Ron DeSantis have been discussed as potential VP picks, but DeSantis may have blown his opportunity. Now Bobby Kennedy is a potential suggestion.

We’re still more than a year away. Lots can happen between now and then.