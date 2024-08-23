WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Glendale, Arizona with RFK Jr. Following Decision to Drop Out and Endorse Trump – Begins at 7 PM ET

President Trump is set to rally in Glendale, Arizona, tonight alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was previously announced as a mystery “special guest” before announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race and endorsement of Trump’s 2024 campaign.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week, Trump announced that an unnamed guest would join him in a press release. Sources close to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign had reportedly confirmed to Alex Jones that an endorsement of Trump would be made official this Friday.

Other special guest speakers tonight include:

Charlie Kirk , Founder of Turning Point USA

Kari Lake, Republican Nominee for US Senate in Arizona

Abe Hamadeh, Republican Nominee for US Congress, Arizona's 8th Congressional District

Justin Heap, Republican Nominee for Maricopa County Recorder

Andy Biggs, US Representative for Arizona's 5th Congressional District

Jerry Sheridan, Candidate for Maricopa County Sheriff

Eli Crane, US Representative for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

Paul Gosar, US Representative for Arizona's 9th Congressional District

Shelli Boggs, Republican Nominee for Maricopa County School Superintendent

Tyler Bowyer, COO of Turning Point Action, Former COO of Turning Point USA

Riley Gaines, Former Collegiate Swimmer and Women's Sports Activist

, Former Collegiate Swimmer and Women’s Sports Activist Mark Lamb, Sheriff of Pinal County, AZ

Earlier, The Gateway Pundit reported that RFK Jr. addressed the nation during a press conference and endorsed Trump for four more years in the White House. Kennedy also announced that he will partner with President Trump’s administration to fight against Big Pharma.

“I want everyone to know that I am not terminating my campaign. I am simply suspending it and not ending it. My name will remain on the ballot in most states,” Kennedy stated. He went on to explain that his candidacy will remain an option for voters in blue and red states without the risk of significantly harming or helping either President Trump or Harris.

“If you live in a blue state, you can vote for me without harming or helping President Trump or Vice President Harris. In red states, the same will apply. I encourage you to vote for me.”

Trump's rally with RFK and other special guests will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena. It can be recalled that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held a rally at the same venue earlier this month with about one-third of the arena’s seating blocked off with curtains. Still, Harris lied and said that her rally was “the largest in Arizona political campaign history.”

Meanwhile, Trump packed the arena with supporters hours before he took the stage.

Thousands more were lined up outside and waited hours to gain entry:

Verrrrrry long line out here in Glendale to get into Trump’s rally this afternoon. It’s stretching as far as I can see west + the line to the north is heading into an air conditioned conference center before entering into the arena. People tell me they’ve been outside for hours. pic.twitter.com/tOSfEFFhi4 — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) August 23, 2024

MORE:

This is the LONGEST LINE of any Rally that @realDonaldTrump has ever had in Arizona!! WOW!! pic.twitter.com/YUrRTYpfXa — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 23, 2024

President Trump is expected to take the stage at 4 pm PST.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: