Joe Biden: I’ll Consider Dropping Out of the Presidential Race if a “Medical Condition” Emerges (VIDEO)

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Joe Biden gave an interview to BET News where he stated he “made a serious mistake in the whole debate.” When asked by interviewer Ed Gordon if there was anything that would make him reconsider his decision to run, Biden said he would if a doctor diagnosed him with a “medical condition.”

“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden replied.

This marks a noted shift in his rhetoric from an ABC News interview earlier this month. Under questioning, Biden told George Stephanopoulos that he would only depart the race if “Lord almighty” told him to. He then said days later in a press conference that he would remain in the race unless his handlers came to him with hard evidence that he could never defeat Trump.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Biden has exhibited glaring symptoms of dementia, which have only worsened since he’s been in office. He cannot go a day without slurring his words, he has sudden bouts of unhinged anger, can’t walk properly, and has brain freezes.

Of course, he has also fallen flat on his face on various occasions and now uses special shoes to walk up the short stairs of Air Force One.

Given these obvious facts, one might wonder why Biden doesn’t quit today. He provides a questionable answer later in the interview.

Biden told Gordon that he originally planned to pass the presidency on to someone else but decided to run again because he believed his “wisdom” would help unite America.

“You may remember Ed, I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I would be able to move on from this and pass it on to somebody else,” Biden said. “But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom.”

Biden further elaborated that he felt he had more to achieve in a second term in office and boasted briefly about his ‘accomplishments.’

“I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country in spite of the fact that we were told we couldn’t get it done,” Biden stated. “But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that.”

The Times reports the entire interview is scheduled to air tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern.