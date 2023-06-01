BREAKING: Joe Biden Takes MASSIVE Fall at Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony (VIDEO)

Joe Biden took a massive fall at the Air Force graduation ceremony.

Biden took a nasty spill after delivering a commencement speech at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

80-year-old Joe Biden landed on his right hip after trying to lightly jog across the stage.

Secret Service rushed in to help the 80-year-old.

It is unclear if Joe Biden suffered any injuries.

Biden was in bad shape as soon as he arrived to the graduation ceremony.

Joe Biden needed directions to find the stage.

Once he reached the stage Biden stopped to ask for more directions.

He’s completely shot.

